Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana and African Development Bank sign MoU for 2021 Annual Meetings

The 56th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank and the 47th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund are scheduled to take place from 24 to 28 May 2021, in Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

AfDB | Accra | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:33 IST
Ghana and African Development Bank sign MoU for 2021 Annual Meetings
The meeting began with a minute of silence in honour of former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday 12 November, with both signatories paying their respects. Image Credit: Wikipedia

"We promise to champion African excellence and deliver a befitting event. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this is a seminal event." – Kenneth Ofori-Atta

I would like to assure you of the Bank's full commitment and availability to accompany the Government of Ghana on this journey - Vincent O. Nmehielle

Ghana, the host country of the African Development Bank Group's 2021 Annual Meetings (AfDB.org), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the institution on Friday, marking an important milestone in preparations for the event.

The 56th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank and the 47th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund are scheduled to take place from 24 to 28 May 2021, in Ghana's capital city, Accra.

Ghanaian Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, the current chair of the Bank's Boards of Governors, signed the MOU on the country's preparedness to host the event at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance office in Accra. Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle, African Development Bank Group Secretary-General, signed on behalf of the Bank Group.

The meeting began with a minute of silence in honour of former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday 12 November, with both signatories paying their respects.

In remarks following the signing, Minister Ofori-Atta said he had carefully reviewed the MOU and found it satisfactory. "The signing is yet another indication of our strong commitment to delivering on all the requirements for hosting of the 2021 AGM. As a country, our interest in this event has not diminished. At the highest level, the commitment is visible," he said.

"We promise to champion African excellence and deliver a befitting event. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this is a seminal event."

The ceremony was witnessed by Finance Ministry officials, a representative of the Bank of Ghana, African Development Bank Acting Country Manager Sebastian Okeke and representatives from the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan.

Thanking Minister Ofori-Atta for his leadership in the preparations, Prof. Nmehielle said Ghana had been selected to host the meetings in 2016 during the Annual Meetings in Lusaka, Zambia, following the country's expression of interest.

The Secretary-General said due to the unpredictable evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MOU provided three scenarios for the conduct of the meetings: a full-fledged meeting as per the Bank's normal practice, limited Annual Meetings, focusing only on statutory matters, and virtual Annual Meetings.

"I am delighted that we are here today to sign the MOU. I would like to assure you of the Bank's full commitment and availability to accompany the Government of Ghana on this journey," Prof. Nmehielle said.

While the situation on the ground would determine which scenario would be adopted as they got closer to the event, "it is heartwarming to learn that Ghana is working on preparations for the full-fledged Annual Meetings," Prof. Nmehielle said.

The Bank Group's Annual Meetings are the most important annual statutory event, at which the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the African Development Fund meet and review Bank Group activities over the previous year.

The 2020 Annual Meetings were held virtually for the first time in the Bank's history, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The highlight of the scaled-back meetings was the election of Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, for a new five-year term.

The meetings usually draw some 3,500 participants, including finance ministers, governours of central banks, policymakers, civil society groups, heads of international organisations and business leaders from the Bank Group's member states.

Ghana has been a member of the Bank Group since its inception in 1963.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sara Ali Khan pens down sweet note for brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj: 'Missing you my Iggy Potter '

Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire. The Kedarnath star treated her fans to a couple of adorable picture...

Hungary to veto EU budget and recovery plan in major snag for bloc

Hungary will veto the European Unions 2021-27 budget and its COVID recovery scheme if access to funds is made conditional on governments adherence to the rule of law, a move which a senior EU official warned could create havoc within the bl...

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigatio...

COVID-19: UP reports 21 deaths, 1,573 new cases

Twenty one people died due to COVID-19 across Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 1,573 new cases took the states infection tally to 5,12,850, officials saidThe state presently has 22,603 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020