AWS Faces Connectivity Issues in Middle East Data Centers

AWS, Amazon's cloud unit, encountered connectivity issues at its data center in Bahrain. This incident occurred just hours after a similar issue impacted its United Arab Emirates center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, reported connectivity issues at their Bahrain data center on Monday.

This development came shortly after similar technical difficulties were noted at their facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The disruption is expected to impact a significant number of regional clients relying on AWS's cloud services.

