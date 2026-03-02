AWS Faces Connectivity Issues in Middle East Data Centers
AWS, Amazon's cloud unit, encountered connectivity issues at its data center in Bahrain. This incident occurred just hours after a similar issue impacted its United Arab Emirates center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:44 IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, reported connectivity issues at their Bahrain data center on Monday.
This development came shortly after similar technical difficulties were noted at their facility in the United Arab Emirates.
The disruption is expected to impact a significant number of regional clients relying on AWS's cloud services.
- READ MORE ON:
- AWS
- Amazon
- cloud
- connectivity
- issues
- data center
- Bahrain
- UAE
- Middle East
- technology
ALSO READ
AWS Data Center Fire Shocks UAE Amid Middle East Tensions
Class 10, 12 board exams postponed in Bahrain, Quwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE: CBSE.
India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions
Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Issues Advisory
BMW Issues Massive Global Recall Over Fire Risk