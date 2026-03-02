Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Climbs

A devastating explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Nagpur has led to 19 fatalities. The tragic event has prompted a high-level meeting chaired by Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Authorities have arrested nine directors and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from an explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Nagpur has risen to 19. Another worker has succumbed to injuries from the blast, which initially took place at the detonator packing unit on Sunday.

The factory, located in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil, was the scene of a high-level meeting chaired by Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The meeting involved senior officials, local legislators, and leaders who gathered to take stock of the situation and deliberate on appropriate actions.

The police have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited, and a case has been registered against 21 directors and shareholders under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion as authorities work to identify the charred bodies through DNA testing.

