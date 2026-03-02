India's Economic Resilience: Navigating Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's economic growth rate faced a deceleration in the October-December quarter, driven by reduced government and private sector spending. Nevertheless, the South Asian power maintained its position as the fastest-growing major economy, with robust consumption providing a critical boost.

The nation's economic progress marked a 7.8% growth from the previous year, showing a slowdown from the preceding quarter's 8.4%. Government projections under the newly revised data series slightly uplifted the growth outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, set at 7.6% for 2025/26.

Significant efforts by Prime Minister Modi's administration to tackle tariff-related challenges resulted in domestic reforms. These included tax reductions and labor law adjustments, complemented by a notable interim trade agreement with the U.S. The ongoing efforts signal India's drive for sustained economic resilience and transformation.