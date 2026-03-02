Left Menu

Defence Stocks Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Defence stocks surged following rising tensions in the Middle East due to a US-Israeli attack on Iran, which led to retaliatory actions from Tehran. Key stocks such as Ideaforge Technology, Paras Defence, and Bharat Dynamics experienced notable gains. Iran retaliated after its Supreme Leader's death in a US-Israeli airstrike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence stocks captured significant attention during Monday morning's trading session, as Ideaforge Technology witnessed a remarkable surge exceeding 15% amid growing tensions in the Middle East. This development follows a recent attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, provoking retaliatory actions from Tehran across the region.

Shares of Ideaforge Technology soared by 15.11%, while Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 13.14%. Sika Interplant Systems rallied 4.25%, Bharat Dynamics increased by 4%, Bharat Electronics by 2.77%, and Hindustan Aeronautics saw a 1.75% uptick on the BSE. Concurrently, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,131.02 points to 80,123.09, and the 50-share NSE Nifty decreased 341.95 points to 24,836.70, reflecting the broad market impact of these geopolitical tensions.

The tensions escalated further after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran, as confirmed by Iranian state media. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel and several Arab nations in the region, signaling an intensification of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

