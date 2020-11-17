Kings Auto, a venture of K2 Group India, launches new showroom in Delhi under its Pan India Expansion Plan

Left Menu
Kings Auto, a venture of K2 Group India, is the leading name in premium cars.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:24 IST
Left to Right: B Praak, Mohit Bansal, Shubham Bansal. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kings Auto, a venture of K2 Group India, is the leading name in premium cars. The brand has expanded its presence in Delhi, with the launch of a new showroom at A21 Naraina Vihar, New Delhi. After successfully running a showroom at Delhi's Britannia Chowk, this is Kings Auto's second outlet in the capital city, which provides the best in luxury cars.

The showroom houses more than 100 luxury cars such as Range Rover, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Jaguar and others. The showroom was launched by Mohit Bansal and Shubham Bansal of Kings Auto along with popular singer B Praak. Singer Dilnoor and Varun Verma - Mr India Supernatural'19, also graced the event with their presence.

While guests had an indulgent wine and cheese pairing experience, the ambiance accentuated by live jazz music, created a fitting backdrop for the luxury cars at display. With the launch of this new showroom, K2 Group India is all set to take Kings Auto pan India, with a major expansion plan. "We are delighted to announce the opening of our second biggest luxury car showroom in Delhi. With this new showroom, we have once again raised the benchmark of distinction and portrayed the brand's commitment to unparalleled levels, which enabled us to achieve the leadership position in auto sector. It is the aspiration of our esteem luxury customers that has made us move to one more location in Delhi. This is just the beginning and we plan to open many more showrooms across India very soon," said Mohit Bansal and Shubham Bansal of K2 Group India, while talking about the new showroom, in a statement.

Kings Auto aims to bring luxury car owners the convenience that they crave for. Luxury is not just about owning a great car but getting the right type of assistance for it whenever and wherever they need, is the mission of Kings Auto. The company also helps customers with easy financing options to own their dream car. Kings Auto was founded with just one term in mind - 'Premium'. Be it the services, the quality or the rides, 'Premium' is the oath that Kings Auto has sworn by. Marking luxury in each detail, the company works with a staff of over 70 plus professionals including engineers, mechanics and sales professionals, to provide premium/exotic pre-owned vehicle sales and services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

