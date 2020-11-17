Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling edges higher as traders focus on drawn-out Brexit talks

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar and edged higher against the euro on Tuesday as traders awaited news on the progress of trade talks between Britain and the European Union. Britain's chief negotiator David Frost has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal "early next week", The Sun reported, with "a possible landing zone" as soon as next Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:26 IST
Sterling edges higher as traders focus on drawn-out Brexit talks

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar and edged higher against the euro on Tuesday as traders awaited news on the progress of trade talks between Britain and the European Union.

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal "early next week", The Sun reported, with "a possible landing zone" as soon as next Tuesday. That had followed news last week that Dominic Cummings, one of the political architects of the Brexit project, was set to leave the government, leading some observers to predict a greater chance of a deal.

After pushing through to a weekly high of 1.3272 against the dollar halfway through the London trading day, comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his top ministers that a deal was far from certain, saw a slight pullback. "We are working hard to find solutions which fully respect UK sovereignty, but it is far from certain that an agreement will prove possible and time is now very short," Johnson told ministers.

At 1523 GMT, the pound was up 0.5% against the dollar at $1.3265, aided by a broad-based weakening of the U.S. currency as COVID-19 cases surge in the United States and the need for more stimulus grows. Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.3% at 89.515 pence per euro. "Though the chance of a 'No Deal' outcome to negotiations is still alive, it does appear that gravity and politics are pulling the EU and UK closer to a deal and sterling is getting some benefit from this," Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street, told Reuters.

That said, the longer-term prospects for the pound were less rosy, given the likely disruptions to trade regardless of any compromises that are made to get a deal done, he added. "Brexit still threatens to be a highly disruptive event to trade, supply chains and the workings of the UK's financial services sector. A healthy discount to sterling is likely required for the foreseeable future in order to attract the capital inflows needed to sustain a twin deficit economy."

Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM, said with market positioning in the pound/dollar options market suggesting investors were hedging core long positions in the pound, it was clear they were expecting a deal. One-month sterling implied volatility, a gauge for expected swings in the pound was at 9.8%

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alistair Bell)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Alex Telles tests negative for coronavirus, available for Brazil's clash against Uruguay

Alex Telles has tested negative for coronavirus and as a result, the player is available for Brazils clash against Uruguay. The Brazil Football Confederation has provided the update on the Manchester United defender.The defender already had...

UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 2 Bangladeshis

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living in the country illegally with fake documents. Mohammad Iqbad and Mohd Farooq were nabbed on a tip-off that some suspicious elements were residin...

Three health chiefs quit within days in Italy's toe, embarrassing government

The Italian government was left red-faced on Tuesday when a third health chief in Calabria quit in barely a week, leaving the southern regions hospitals rudderless and still lacking an emergency coronavirus plan. The resignation of any seni...

Pads for peace: Indian activists woo women fighters with period products

Indian peace activists have come up with an unusual way to engage with leftist fighters waging a decades-long insurgency in one of the countrys poorest states - send them sanitary napkins.Women make up a large proportion of the guerrillas f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020