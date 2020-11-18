BA, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

Left Menu
British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying from the US to London's Heathrow Airport for COVID-19 in an effort to persuade the British government it should scrap rules requiring most international travellers to quarantine for 14 days.

British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying from the US to London's Heathrow Airport for COVID-19 in an effort to persuade the British government it should scrap rules requiring most international travellers to quarantine for 14 days. The airline says the pilot program will offer voluntary testing starting Nov. 25 in partnership with American Airlines for passengers flying to Heathrow from New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Passengers will be tested 72 hours before departure, on arrival at Heathrow and again three days after arrival. British Airways says its goal is to show that a single test 72 hours before takeoff is enough to ensure travellers aren't carrying COVID-19, allowing authorities to end the quarantine requirement. Airlines are calling on the UK government to scrap the 14-day quarantine requirement, which they say is killing the travel industry and slowing economic growth. The quarantine rules apply to anyone travelling to the UK from a country that isn't on the government's “safe” list, making most business and holiday travel unrealistic. Countries are often added to the list with just a few days notice, increasing the uncertainty for travellers.

“Without a pre-flight testing regime, we will be locked in a stop-start cycle where consumers are unclear about what the rules of the game are, and won't be in a position to travel with confidence,” BA Chief Executive Sean Doyle said in a statement. Because the quarantine rules remain in effect, all passengers will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in the UK, even if all three tests are negative. Passengers who test positive will be able to rebook their flights free of charge, BA said.

Heathrow Airport said last month that it had lost its place as Europe's busiest air hub as France and Germany relaxed quarantine rules and implemented testing regimes. The airport expects to see a 72% drop in passenger numbers this year. BA said more airlines may join the testing program in the coming weeks.

