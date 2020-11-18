Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senseforth.ai named a Gartner Cool Vendor

Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI technology, has been named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms 2020 by Gartner.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:33 IST
Senseforth.ai named a Gartner Cool Vendor
Senseforth.ai logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI technology, has been named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms 2020 by Gartner. The "Cool Vendor" status denotes a startup that provides innovative, impactful, and intriguing solutions/products to empower users and fuel business growth.

Senseforth.ai has created a distinct identity with its unique approach to natural language understanding (NLU) and intent identification that simplifies bot building, improves accuracy, and reduces response time significantly. Intents are purposes or goals that customers express through their inputs. Senseforth.ai trains intents separately from entities to get a precise understanding of user intentions and map them onto relevant responses quickly and accurately. This has enabled the company to achieve industry-leading accuracy of over 96 per cent.

"We are thrilled to be named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms by Gartner, as we believe it reinforces our mission to build world-class Conversational AI solutions aimed at driving revenue growth," said Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder of Senseforth Inc. "This recognition further cements our position as a leader in Conversational AI technology." Senseforth.ai has been helping global enterprises increase revenue with AI-powered bots that address queries, resolve issues, perform tasks, make product recommendations, and even provide meaningful insights.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently granted Senseforth Inc. a US patent for its Conversational AI algorithms. Senseforth.ai has also won several prestigious awards including the 'Most Innovative Product' by Netapp,' The AI Product of the Year 2018' award by Frost & Sullivan, 'India Emerging 20 Companies Award' by London & Partners, and 'Game Changer Awards' by NASSCOM. Senseforth.ai is the only Conversational AI start-up to be featured in the top-10 of the Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 (SQuAD 2.0), one of the world's most authoritative machine reading comprehension (MRC) benchmarks.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices remain in the red, Sensex down by 80 points at afternoon trade

The Indian equity benchmark indices was trading in the red on Wednesday afternoon following the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India. The 30-scri...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Awards Long-Term Agreements For Oil And Gas Brownfield Projects

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO AWARDS MAJOR LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS TO EIGHT COMPANIES FOR ITS OIL AND GAS BROWNFIELD PROJECTS EIGHT COMPANIES HAVE BEEN AWARDED LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS LTAS. THESE AGREEMENTS ARE FOR A SIX-YEAR BASE PERIOD AND EXTEN...

I hope KKR play better next season, says Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar hopes that Kolkata Knight Riders will play better next season as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad. KKR finished fifth in the tournament with 14 points in as many games. Despite having a star-st...

Poco M3 detailed specs leaked ahead of November 24 launch

Poco is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone, Poco M3, globally on November 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the upcoming device which is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G China, have surface...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020