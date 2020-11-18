President Ramaphosa to deliver address at SA Investment Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the Opening Address at the third South Africa Investment Conference today, as part of expanding South Africa's efforts to grow domestic and international investment.

In 2018, President Ramaphosa embarked on an R1.2 trillion, at the time, investment drive to stimulate sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth, as the foundation for socio-economic transformation in the country.

The 2018 and 2019 South Africa Investment Conferences interactions among leaders from government, business and civil society generated investment pledges to the value of R664 billion.

These commitments constitute an important contribution to the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that was recently announced by President Ramaphosa.

The 2020 two-day conference, which kicked off on Tuesday, will showcase new investment opportunities for South African and global businesses and for development financing institutions, multilateral development and other institutional investors.

Government is mobilising the public sector, private sector and civil society in economic activities that will put the economy on a sustainable recovery trajectory.

The conference programme will profile the strengths and comparative advantages South Africa offers investors and trade partners in a period of growing African integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The free trade area will be the largest of its kind since the formation of the World Trade Organisation, given Africa's current population of 1.2 billion people, which is expected to grow to 2.5 billion by 2050.

The 2020 edition of the South Africa Investment Conference will host a limited number of guests at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and will be open to the public through online streaming.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)