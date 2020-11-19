Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will finalise data protection law very soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Addressing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Prasad said he wanted to give him some very good information, which was that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has got Apple to shift nine of their operating units, along with components, from China to India. "In your city of Bengaluru, the Apple company has started production to manufacture its quality phones for India and also for abroad for exports," he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:26 IST
Will finalise data protection law very soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Union IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the government was very keen to promote India as a very big centre of the data economy and would finalise a data protection law very soon. "I'm very keen to promote India as a very big centre of the data economy. Data is going to drive the digital economy.

It is also going to drive international commerce," he said. Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 (BTS2020) virtually, he said India produces huge data and the digital ecosystem, like mobile phones and Aadhaar, is producing data.

"We are going to finalise a data protection law very soon. India is waiting for its movement for data economy, data innovation, data refinery.

I would urge the Chief Minister (of Karnataka) to ensure that the state becomes a great centre of India's data economy," he added. Organised by the Karnataka government,along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp and Software Technology Parks of India, the summit, that saw the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

Prasad said even during the pandemic the communications sector witnessed a growth of over seven per cent and also received significant investments from major global companies. "It is a challenging time and we decided to convert it into an opportunity.

The global manufacturing world was looking towards alternative destinations. In view of India's enormous success in mobile manufacturing, we came up with a big idea of production linked incentive," he said.

Prasad said major global companies, including from India, have committed to invest close to Rs 11 lakh crore in the next five years and proposed to manufacture mobiles and components, out of which Rs seven lakh crore would be only for exports. Addressing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Prasad said he wanted to give him some very good information, which was that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has got Apple to shift nine of their operating units, along with components, from China to India.

"In your city of Bengaluru, the Apple company has started production to manufacture its quality phones for India and also for abroad for exports," he said. Prasad noted that the summit was taking place in very challenging times and the COVID pandemic created a lot of problems, but said the digital ecosystem gave the opportunity.

"Also now we have made the regulations very clear that not only work from home, work from anywhere to promote the cause of gig economy in India in which Bengaluru again has to play a crucial role. He also said that the approach to Artificial Intelligence is that it should lead to inclusion and empowerment of ordinary Indians.

"I must also emphasise that AI should respect the ethical and cultural values of India," he said. Prasad lauded the "stellar role" played by Bengaluru in propelling India's IT story on the global stage.

"Looking into this department for the last close to six years, whenever I analyse the growth of India's IT road map, I always see that Bengaluru coming with shining colours," the Minister said..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease further from highs, oil dips on COVID-19 count

World stocks eased for the third day in a row and oil fell on Thursday, with Wall Street also eyeing a weaker open, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. Positive news about possible vaccines had helped push the MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020