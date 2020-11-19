Grundfos India on Thursday announced the successful completion of restoration of a mid-sized waterbody, the Annaikeni Pond in Sholinganallur, Chennai. Grundfos India partnered with Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) to restore the pond. While this pond was built to be one of the sources of water for people residing in the area and contributed to maintaining the water table, over the years it was neglected and eventually became a breeding ground for mosquitos and even turned into a garbage dump yard. The restoration work included the excavation of the water holding area to increase the capacity by 18–20 per cent, strengthening of the circumference embankment, fencing, and planting of native plant species around the pond. *** *Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals appoints Shashank Saini as head of Digital Health Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals on Thursday said it has appointed Shashank Saini as head of Digital Health.

Saini will be responsible for steering the company into the next-generation technology era at a time when COVID-19 has fuelled unprecedented growth in the digital healthcare sector, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said. "Shashank's technical acumen as well as intuitive understanding of technology will go a long way in guiding the company in the right direction when digital health has become the need of the hour," Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals Founder and Director Shuchin Bajaj said.