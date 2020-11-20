Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robots, immune from virus, pack Thanksgiving food to spare elderly helpers

Humans will ship them to two nonprofit groups to distribute to people in need. "Picking with Purpose" is a partnership between artificial intelligence firm Berkshire Grey and Greater Boston Food Bank and City Harvest in New York, which feed some of the estimated 54 million people in the United States struggling to afford food during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 04:32 IST
Robots, immune from virus, pack Thanksgiving food to spare elderly helpers

"Star Wars" robot R2-D2 cannot deliver Thanksgiving dinner to your door, but his relatives are doing the packing.

Immune from the coronavirus, industrial robotic arms are assembling donated holiday food in a Boston suburb, allowing elderly volunteers to stay home in a pandemic that has doubled hungry households. In Bedford, Massachusetts, the whirring arms studded with suction cups pick, sort and pack such Thanksgiving staples as potatoes and stuffing. Humans will ship them to two nonprofit groups to distribute to people in need.

"Picking with Purpose" is a partnership between artificial intelligence firm Berkshire Grey and Greater Boston Food Bank and City Harvest in New York, which feed some of the estimated 54 million people in the United States struggling to afford food during the pandemic. "There's like a double whammy," said Steve Johnson, Berkshire Grey's president and chief operating officer of robotics, citing the health risks and spike in hunger.

"A lot of the people that help in food banks are typically retirees or volunteers in that age group," he said. Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the air-borne coronavirus that has killed more than 250,000 in the United States. Berkshire Grey donated 40,000 pounds of food for the Thanksgiving project. About 3,000 boxes, with four meals each, go to City Harvest in New York and 1,000 boxes to the Boston food bank, feeding 16,000 people on the Nov. 26 holiday.

Many had never needed food handouts before. Before the pandemic, the Greater Boston Food Bank, New England's largest hunger-relief organization, was feeding about 300,000 in a city with a population of 710,000, according to WorldPopulationReview.com.

"Now these numbers are shy of 700,000 people" in and around Boston who need help, said Carol Tienken, COO of the nonprofit group. "This is the entire city of Boston that we're having to feed right now because people can't access food." In New York, 2 million people do not know where their next meal is coming from, up from 1.5 million before COVID-19 gripped the city.

"We're seeing a lot of new families, children, people that look like you and I, with the amount of people that are out of work," said Racine Droz, director of donor relations at City Harvest.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britains Matt Wallace and Colombias Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the f...

Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January

A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italys special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of ...

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez denies bust-up after Ecuador mauling

Colombias James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national teams 6-1 defeat by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier this week. The Everton midfielder said the speculation about confrontat...

Fearing Turkish role, France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh

France wants international supervision to implement a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict amid concerns in Paris that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks, the presidency said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020