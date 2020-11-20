Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 people, including seven children, dead as car collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh district

It took almost two hours to pull the car out from under the truck, the SP said. Arya, who visited the spot, said the police have spoken to the family members of the victims and assured all possible help.

PTI | Lucknow/Pratapgarh | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:38 IST
14 people, including seven children, dead as car collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen people, including seven children, died when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway, around 70 km from Pratapgarh district headquarters, an official said on Friday. The road accident took place late Thursday night when the victims were returning from a wedding function in the Nawabganj area of Pratapgarh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said. Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said the speeding SUV dashed into the truck parked by the road in the Manikpur police station area after one of its rear tyres got punctured near Deshraj Inara.

While five bodies could be taken out initially, a JCB machine had to be used to pull out the SUV from under the truck to retrieve the remaining bodies, he said, adding the bodies have been shifted to CHC Kunda and will be sent for autopsy later in the day. It took almost two hours to pull the car out from under the truck, the SP said.

Arya, who visited the spot, said the police have spoken to the family members of the victims and assured all possible help. Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to reach the spot and extend all possible help. The CM has extended ex gratia of Rs two lakhs to each of those killed in the crash, he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the accident. "I am saddened thinking about the plight of the families of the deceased. I pray for all of them. May God give them the strength to bear the loss," she said in a Facebook post in Hindi. A report from the district police identified the deceased as Bablu (22), Naan Bhaiya (45), Dinesh Yadav (40) and his sons Pawan (10) and Aman (7), Ram Samujh (40), Daya Ram (40), Abhimanyu (28), Mithilesh (17), Gaurav (10), Ansh (9), Sachin and Himanshu (both aged 12), and driver Paras Nath Yadav (40).

All of them were residents of Jirgapur village in the Kunda police station limits and had gone to Shekhapur village to attend a wedding, the police said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...

Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Fr...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 PTI Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Ac...

FIR against 3 people associated with Sufi shrine for illegally occupying forest land in UP

A case has been registered against three people associated with a shrine dedicated to a Sufi saint for allegedly occupying a forest land illegally in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The case was registered against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020