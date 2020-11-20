Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed company's co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director (non-executive independent). Sandipkumar succeeds Chandrakant Gupta, who will continue to serve on the company's board as non-executive non-independent director. "I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past decade and a half, and I am confident in our future and in Sandipkumar Gupta's leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact," Chandrakant said

A qualified chartered accountant, Sandipkumar has over 19 years of experience in audit and accounts, business analysis, SAP configuration, and software system consulting. Sandipkumar had earlier worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Covansys (India) Pvt Ltd.