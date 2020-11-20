Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airowater Charts National and Global Expansion; Expands Tamil Nadu Business on the Back of High Demand from the Region

With the growing incidences of water contamination and water scarcity in India, Airowater Private Limited, India's pioneering Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Company, has set its sights on capturing a large share of the Atmospheric Water Generator market in India and expanding nationally as well as globally. To fund its expansion plans, Airowater is planning to raise almost USD 20 million and is in active discussions with some reputed funds.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:27 IST
Airowater Charts National and Global Expansion; Expands Tamil Nadu Business on the Back of High Demand from the Region
Siddharth Shah, Director of Airowater. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the growing incidences of water contamination and water scarcity in India, Airowater Private Limited, India's pioneering Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Company, has set its sights on capturing a large share of the Atmospheric Water Generator market in India and expanding nationally as well as globally. To fund its expansion plans, Airowater is planning to raise almost USD 20 million and is in active discussions with some reputed funds. * Plans to raise almost USD 20 million to fund growth

* Aims on expanding production capacity; strengthening its presence in India * Capturing overseas markets like Africa, and ramping up its R&D

* Receives good demand from Tamil Nadu market; Expects Tamil Nadu/ Chennai to be an Rs 500 Cr market with 50 per cent growth annually "The increasing incidents of water contamination and water scarcity in India make it extremely important for us to adopt newer sources of water generation that doesn't harm natural resources and is at the same time pure. With our unique technology, Airowater is well placed to cater to the demand for such a solution that is extremely relevant for India's future. This gives us confidence that we will attract fast growth not only in India but also some global markets facing similar issues," said Siddharth Shah, Director of Airowater.

Airowater has been experiencing a sustained demand from Tamil Nadu and have sold almost 200 machines in the retail & corporate segment with demand coming from Industrial, Corporate and Retail customers. Speaking about the Tamil Nadu market and its importance for the company, Siddharth Shah added, "We started our operations in Tamil Nadu in 2018 and received a major boost within a short span of time with the 2019 water crisis in Chennai sparking an interest in the AWG technology for which Airowater owns patent rights for manufacturing - using Air2Water Patent. As we move towards further national and global expansion, we expect Tamilnadu to play a key role in our growth with the market size being almost INR 500 cr and an expected 50 per cent growth annually."

The company plans to raise almost USD 20 million to fund growth to be deployed for expanding production capacity, strengthening its presence in India and capturing overseas markets like Africa which also faces similar issues as India. The funds will also go towards ramping up its R&D capabilities. The other key target markets for Airowater within India include states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, North East & West Bengal. Airowater is looking to tap into across customer categories including Retail - Residence & Small offices, Corporates - Banks, IT & manufacturing setup, Defense, Health & Educations centers, Government departments, Hotels & Restaurants.

Airowater uses a one-of-a-kind, reliable and adaptable technology which creates water from the humidity in the air, giving fresh, bacteria-free, pure drinking water. This water is completely untouched by contaminants in the ground or any other surfaces, unlike piped water. Airowater utilizes the moisture content in the air to create the purest form of drinking water through a patented 4-step filtration process. Present-day solutions do not address the issue of chemical and pesticide contamination in water. Even bottled water which is available in the market does not provide the purest form of drinking water as most players use plastic packaging which implies a significant plastic pollution. Moreover, the fractions of harmful chemicals present in the plastic bottles contaminate the water and make it unsuitable for consumption.

Airowater is one of the purest form of drinking water as it does not contain any heavy metals, bacteria or viruses. The water generated by this process goes through a four-step filtration process for purification, which includes an air filter, water dust filter, water filter and ozone generator. The specially formulated filtration process ensures that water is untouched by pollution and as fresh as possible. By using Airowater our ground water depletion is stopped as it's not dependent on water. It generates its own drinking water whereas for RO there is the need of supply of water with a pressure and water connection is required.

Also in RO, 70-80 percent water is wasted in process whereas there is no wastage of water in our machines. RO also cannot remove the chemicals and the pesticides present in water. As far as bottled water is concerned, in many cases it is filtered city water being processed in a manufacturing plant. Other bottled water is 'spring' water and there are no guarantees that it is truly pure and free from any contamination. * Water scarcity and availability of clean drinking water continue to be some of the gravest problems which humanity faces

* In the recent times, water has become an important topic as India battles scenarios of water contamination and scarcity. * Recently the PM has also spoken about Water from Air technology

* In an interesting development Wall Street has started trading in water as a commodity. * By 2025, over 1.8 billion people will be living in countries with absolute water scarcity and over 2/3rd of world's population will face water shortages

* In India, rampant digging of Bore wells has resulted in lowering of ground water and the lower we go the quality of water reduces * While the rainfall has been decent this year, low rainfall in the last few years has also led to water scarcity

* Within the next decade, India is expected to have double the water demand compared to supply. India also ranks 13 among the 17 worst affected countries in terms of water crisis. As per Niti Aayog reports 21 major cities of India will be out of water by next year. Cape Town and Chennai is already on Zero day. * The government, under its 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' has also underlined the need for freshwater for each and every household. This confirms the need for solutions such as Airowater which can solve problems of water scarcity, bad quality water and sustainability.

* It's going to be a huge market in the coming years. The product demand in India is anticipated to reach USD 300 million by 2027 owing to the rapid industrial growth coupled with increasing construction and manufacturing activities in the country. Airowater Private Limited, India's pioneering Atmospheric Water Generator company, was born out of the idea to provide an innovative, sustainable, and affordable solution to meet the increasing demand for freshwater. Based in Mumbai, Airowater is experienced in manufacturing and designing of a patented technology, which solves a global problem.

It has technologically advanced products, backed by 3 Indian and 6 US patents, which is also affordable, solving dual problems of water scarcity and clean drinking water. It is environmentally friendly, scalable, and easy to install the product. Airowater has been accredited and approved by leading labs like Equinox Labs, Envirocare Labs, NABL, and Geo Chem. For more information, please visit - www.airowater.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a mus...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ethiopias Tigray forces rocket neighbouring region U.N. plans for 200,000 refugeesRebel forces from Ethiopias Tigray region fired rockets on Friday at the distant capital of the neighbour...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. K-Pops BTS marks year of the pandemic with BE album, and single Life Goes OnSouth Korean megaband BTS released their latest album BE on Friday and will perform the new single Life...

Inspira Enterprise to acquire SmartCirqls' unit to be Rs 1,000 cr player

City-based IT solutions provider Inspira Enterprise on Friday announced the acquisition of big data analytics-focused business unit of SmartCirqls Infotech for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of Splunk, which is well known for cybersecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020