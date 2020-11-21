Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ratings downgrades will raise South Africa's borrowing costs - minister

South Africa's finance ministry said on Saturday credit ratings downgrades by Moody's and Fitch would increase the country's borrowing costs and constrain its fiscal options. Credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's lowered South Africa's sovereign ratings deeper into junk territory late on Friday on rising debt and a likely further weakening in its fiscal position.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:52 IST
Ratings downgrades will raise South Africa's borrowing costs - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's finance ministry said on Saturday credit ratings downgrades by Moody's and Fitch would increase the country's borrowing costs and constrain its fiscal options. "The decision by Fitch and Moody's ... is a painful one," Tito Mboweni, minister of finance, said in a statement.

There is an urgent need for government to implement structural economic reforms to avoid further harm to the country's sovereign rating, he said. Credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's lowered South Africa's sovereign ratings deeper into junk territory late on Friday on rising debt and a likely further weakening in its fiscal position. S&P Global affirmed its rating.

With the COVID-19 pandemic worsening, South Africa's tax revenue is falling as the economy contracts, while spending to contain the spread of the virus and cushion its impact on the poor has increased. At last month's mid-term budget, the National Treasury forecast South Africa would record a budget deficit of over 15% of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2021, the highest in post-apartheid history.

If the cost of borrowing for the government increases, it will either have to cut back on social spending or tax more, the National Treasury said, at a time when almost a third of the population is unemployed. "Continuous rating downgrades will translate to unaffordable debt costs, deteriorating asset values (such as retirement, other savings and property) and reduction in disposable income for many," it said, referring to the impact on South Africans.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP takes stock of ties with allies in Assam

As the BJP begins work on its strategy for the Assam Assembly polls, the state unit appears keen on staking claim to some of the seats held by its key alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad AGP, while its ties are strained with another al...

India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic and energy superpower: Ambani

India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and ...

Terrorist Masood Azhar's brother was handler of 4 Jaish suicide attackers killed in Nagrota encounter

By Ajit K Dubey Pakistani spy agency ISI had given the task of carrying out a suicide attack on the scale of Pulwama attack to the Jaish-e-Mohammed for which four terrorists were infiltrated into India from Samba sector on November 1819 soo...

MHA approves study to analyse phenomena of radicalisation, suggest changes in UAPA

By Ankur Sharma The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has approved a study to analyse radicalisation in India, suggest practicable solutions to remedy andor prevent the problem and also indicate how the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act can be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020