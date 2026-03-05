China Sets Modest Growth Target Amid Economic Overhaul

China has set its economic growth target for 2026 at 4.5%-5%, marking a slight downgrade from last year's 5% pace. The move allows room for economic reforms aimed at curbing industrial overcapacity and rebalancing the economy, with a new focus on innovation and high-tech investments.

The country's latest five-year plan also underscores concerns about its heavy reliance on exports. As global competition heats up, China is keen to upgrade its industrial complex without sidelining efforts to boost domestic consumption and welfare.

China's economic policies remain steadfastly production-focused, with considerable government support for key industries even as reforms to boost domestic consumption remain slow. Economists predict that fiscal policies will adjust based on export performance, signaling Beijing's flexible approach to meeting growth targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)