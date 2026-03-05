Cuba's Power Crisis: Blackouts Deepen Amid Fuel Scarcity

A major power outage has plunged most of Cuba, including the capital Havana, into darkness. The disruption was reported by the state electric utility and linked to an unexpected malfunction at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, located about 100 kilometers east of Havana.

The outage spread from Pinar del Rio in the west to Camaguey in the central-eastern part of the country. Additional blackouts in Las Tunas province resulted from substation malfunctions, leaving only the far eastern provinces with electricity, as reported by a company official to state television.

Repairs at the Guiteras plant could take up to four days. The nation's government blames ongoing economic sanctions by the U.S., which have reduced investment in power generation and grid maintenance, for the crisis. Residents are managing through rationing, while alternative methods like solar panels maintain essential services.