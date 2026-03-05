Left Menu

Kurdish Forces on Standby: Cross-Border Tensions Rise

Kurdish Iranian dissident groups in northern Iraq prepare for potential military actions against Iran. In talks with the U.S., these groups focus on cross-border operations, which could heighten tensions with Iranian-backed militias and pose challenges for Iraq's Kurdish leaders,

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irbil | Updated: 05-03-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:41 IST
Kurdish Iranian dissident groups, stationed in northern Iraq, are gearing up for possible cross-border military operations targeting Iran, amidst growing tensions in the region. The U.S has approached Iraqi Kurdish leaders for support, although the specifics of such involvement remain uncertain.

These Kurdish groups, known for their organized opposition to Iran, could significantly challenge Tehran's authority if they join the fray. Officials from both the Kurdistan Freedom Party and Komala have confirmed their readiness for engagement near border areas. Past confrontations have seen retaliatory strikes on Iran by these Kurdish factions.

The potential entry of Kurdish forces into the conflict complicates the already delicate geopolitical landscape, particularly concerning the position of Iraqi Kurdish leaders. U.S. President Trump's administration has discussed the situation with key Iraqi Kurdish figures, amid fears of retaliatory strikes by Iran and affiliated militias, escalating military tensions in the region.

