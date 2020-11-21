APEDA organising buyer-seller meets to promote exports: Commerce Ministry

The Commerce Ministry on Saturday said APEDA has organised virtual buyer-seller meets during April-October period with potential importing countries such as the UAE, South Korea, and Japan to promote exports

Besides, product-specific meets were also organised with countries such as Singapore, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden and Latvia for fresh fruits and vegetables, it said in a statement

"These meetings provided a platform for interaction between the India exporters and importers on the strength of India in the export of agri products such as basmati and non-basmati rice, grapes, mangoes, banana, pomegranates, fresh vegetables, organic products," it added. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitates export of agri goods.