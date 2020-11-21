Bengal govt writes to Eastern Railway on resumption of MEMU services

The West Bengal government on Saturday wrote to the Eastern Railway authorities, seeking resumption of local train services in the districts to facilitate smooth travel of commuters. The letter by the transport secretary said that following the resumption of suburban train services to and from Kolkata in different routes, the MEMU services in the districts of the state may be resumed.

The West Bengal government has sought a meeting with the ER authorities on the issue, sources said. The city-headquartered Eastern and South Eastern Railway have resumed suburban train services from November 11.

The mainline electric multiple units (MEMU) serve short and medium distance routes in the districts.