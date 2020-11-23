Punjab: Railways runs two goods trains

Nearly two months after the rail blockade by Punjab farmers against the Centre’s farm laws, the railway authorities on Monday operated two goods trains under its Ferozepur division. The trains were run after the inspection of all tracks falling under the Ferozepur division, officials said.

The Ferozepur division caters to needs of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Himachal Pradesh. “Two goods trains, one empty and other loaded, were run at 2 pm on Monday,” said Divisional Railway Manager (Ferozepur Division) Rajesh Aggarwal.

A freight train carrying gypsum from Jammu via Kathua to Lucknow was operated, said Aggarwal, adding that an empty freight train was started from Jalandhar for Delhi. Talking to the media, he said a passenger train to Haridwar will resume its operation from Amritsar on Tuesday morning.

“Similarly, the way things are being planned, other trains will also be resumed,” he said. Aggarwal said all rail tracks under the Ferozepur division, whether they were in Punjab or Jammu and Kashmir, were inspected by teams of the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force.

“The inspection was also carried out on Monday morning,” he said. Various Punjab farmers' bodies protesting against the Centre’s recently enacted farm laws had announced to lift their blockade of passenger trains for 15 days from Monday. The operation of goods trains in the state had remained suspended for nearly two months, except on October 22 and 23. Farmers had resorted to the 'rail roko' agitation on September 24 over the Centre's three farm laws. Though they had allowed goods trains in the state but were not allowing passenger trains..