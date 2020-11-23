Biocon to acquire 26 pc stake in Hinduja Renewables Two

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.91 crore. The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 15, 2020, Biocon said in a BSE filing.

The cost of the acquisition is Rs 5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, it added. The object of the stake acquisition is to enhance the renewable-based power consumption, the filing said.

Shares of Biocon Ltd closed at Rs 419.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.18 per cent from its previous close..