Biocon to acquire 26 pc stake in Hinduja Renewables Two

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 15, 2020, Biocon said in a BSE filing. The cost of the acquisition is Rs 5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:58 IST
Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.91 crore. The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 15, 2020, Biocon said in a BSE filing.

The cost of the acquisition is Rs 5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, it added. The object of the stake acquisition is to enhance the renewable-based power consumption, the filing said.

Shares of Biocon Ltd closed at Rs 419.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.18 per cent from its previous close..

