Puducherry gearing up for cyclone, action-plan drawn up: CM

The Chief Minister said the meeting, attended by Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and officials of various departments, evolved the plan to ensure precautionary steps were taken in view of the weather. Narayanasamy said the government was working on setting up 80 relief centres in Puducherry and separate centres in Karaikal, control rooms in all the departments and rehabilitation of people in low-lying areas.

Puducherry, Nov 23 (PTI): The Puducherry administration has drawn up a multi-pronged plan to face the cyclone that is likely to bring heavy rain, territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Monday. Puducherry and Karaikal regions may get rain from Tuesday as was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), he told reporters after chairing a joint meeting of officials of various departments.

The IMD had said the cyclone was likely to make a landfall between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, nearly 100 kms from here, and Karaikal on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said the meeting, attended by Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and officials of various departments, evolved the plan to ensure precautionary steps were taken in view of the weather.

Narayanasamy said the government was working on setting up 80 relief centres in Puducherry and separate centres in Karaikal, control rooms in all the departments and rehabilitation of people in low-lying areas. He said fishermen have been asked not to set out to sea.

The Chief Minister said all shops and other establishments have been asked to close business on the evening of Tuesday and remove the high-rise advertisement boards. He said he and his ministerial colleagues would be on field visits to take up relief work.

Officials of Revenue, PWD, Police, Fisheries, Health and other departments took part in the meeting..

