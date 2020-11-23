Left Menu
Development News Edition

Humsafar partners with Okara group for doorstep delivery of diesel in Maharashtra

Besides fabricating automated and geo-fenced enabled bowsers for Okara, Humsafar will also provide social marketing services. "Okara Fuelogics will provide doorstep diesel delivery services to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets, and other bulk buyers of diesel in various major cities of Maharashtra," said Zoravar Singh, Director & Co-founder of Okara Fuelogics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:30 IST
Humsafar partners with Okara group for doorstep delivery of diesel in Maharashtra

App-based doorstep diesel delivery service provider Humsafar on Monday said it has partnered with Okara group to launch its services in Maharashtra besides providing technical and digital support to the new venture, 'Okara Fuelogics. Transport and logistics services firm Okara Group has a vast network across North and West India.

Under their new venture Okara Fuelogics, the company is all set to offer doorstep diesel delivery services starting with the state of Maharashtra, covering cities such Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Solapur, Nagpur, Aurangabad, among others, a release said. As per the strategic tie-up, Humsafar has received an order of 120 automated mobile fuel dispensing bowsers for Okara Fuelogics for diesel delivery, Humsafar said in the release.

"Our alliance with Okara Group is mainly to provide doorstep diesel delivery services in Maharashtra and to help entities like housing societies, industries as well as malls, with a regular supply of diesel," said Dilpreet Sadana, Co-founder and Technology Head at Humsafar. It saves customers the hassle of transporting large amounts of diesel from the petrol stations to their desired location, he said adding this would also cut down the unsafe practices of transporting the fuel and ensure a highly secured mode of transport by Humsafar delivery dispensers.

A consumer brand of Samridhi Highway Solutions Pvt Ltd, Humsafar offers doorstep diesel refueling services to industries that require diesel for static and heavy earthmoving equipment. Its solutions will allow users to place orders on the 'Fuel Humsafar' app and choose the desired quantity and delivery location, said the release.

"Diesel is delivered at the day's running price including taxes applicable in the state,” said Sanya Goel, Director, and Co-founder of Humsafar. Besides fabricating automated and geo-fenced enabled bowsers for Okara, Humsafar will also provide social marketing services.

"Okara Fuelogics will provide doorstep diesel delivery services to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets, and other bulk buyers of diesel in various major cities of Maharashtra," said Zoravar Singh, Director & Co-founder of Okara Fuelogics. “Subsequently we also plan on expanding our services to Karnataka and Gujarat”, added Ramandeep Singh, Director of Okara Group. Humsafar currently offers its services in NCR including Noida, Delhi, parts of Haryana Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand and some cities in UP, according to the release.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content

Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday.Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30 of what it called da...

Serum Institute to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Serums Chief Executive Adar Poonawall...

Gogoi resolved Assam's economic crisis, tackled secret killings: state Congress

Assams opposition leader Debabrata Saikia mourned the death of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, saying that the state was beset by an economic crisis and secret killings when he assumed power but resolved the problems with great efficienc...

German states favour extending COVID-19 lockdown to boost Christmas prospects

Germany is heading towards an extension of its lockdown lite for another three weeks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, state premiers of the two governing parties said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020