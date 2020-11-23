Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airports screen millions of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

There have been just three days since March 16 that the number of U.S. airline passengers screened topped 1 million. U.S. airlines say travel demand remains down 62% from a year ago, while international travel demand remains down more than 70%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:45 IST
U.S. airports screen millions of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. The CDC last Thursday urged Americans not to travel during this week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. U.S. airline executives last week said they had seen a rise in cancellations and slower bookings as COVID-19 cases increase, though Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly on Thursday said he still expected the month of November to be better for bookings than October and September.

While the TSA numbers show an improvement, screenings are still nearly 60% lower than at the same time last year. Airlines are burning through millions of dollars every day as they wrestle with a sharp downturn in demand, but there have been pockets of improvement and some carriers were hoping for upticks in travel around the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

TSA screened 1.047 million passengers on Sunday, 984,369 on Saturday and 1.019 million on Friday. There have been just three days since March 16 that the number of U.S. airline passengers screened topped 1 million.

U.S. airlines say travel demand remains down 62% from a year ago, while international travel demand remains down more than 70%. Some officials think U.S. restrictions barring many non-U.S. citizens from arrival could be eliminated or reduced with new testing. The CDC on Saturday said COVID-19 testing before and after international travel can reduce risk and "make travel safer by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations."

On Wednesday, the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. airlines made a fresh plea for more payroll relief in a letter to congressional leaders. American Airlines and United Airlines last month furloughed 32,000 workers.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a near halt earlier in the year, forcing airlines to scale back operations and seek government bailouts.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...

Sao Paulo expects Brazil regulator to OK Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine by January

So Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said on Monday he expects Brazils regulator to approve the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac by January.The Butantan biomedical research institute that is running the late-stage...

Uttarakhand Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, hospitalised with Covid-19

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Monday.According to AIIMS Public relations Officer PRO, Dr. Harish Thapliyal, A team of five medical experts has been formed f...

Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player

Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko could become the youngest player ever in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund said Monday that Moukoko was added to the squad for the home match against Belgian club Brugge.Moukoko broke the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020