Wizz Air partners with COVID-19 testing firm for cheaper tests

Hungarian airline Wizz Air announced a COVID-19 testing partnership to allow its British passengers to take cheaper tests, as a negative coronavirus certificate starts to re-open travel markets. That 85 pound cost is offered through a deal between the airline and partner, Confirm Testing, and is cheaper than the 110 pound cost without the Wizz discount.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Hungarian airline Wizz Air announced a COVID-19 testing partnership to allow its British passengers to take cheaper tests, as a negative coronavirus certificate starts to re-open travel markets. Wizz Air, whose primary market is in eastern Europe but increasingly serves western Europe, said on Tuesday that its passengers could pay 85 pounds ($114) for a test before or after flying.

A negative test is a pre-requisite for some travel abroad and a rule change in England announced earlier on Tuesday means that a negative test after five days of quarantine means people do not need to spend 14 days in isolation. That 85 pound cost is offered through a deal between the airline and partner, Confirm Testing, and is cheaper than the 110 pound cost without the Wizz discount.

