Left Menu
Development News Edition

England to use testing to shorten quarantine for incoming passengers

England will introduce a new system on Dec. 15 allowing passengers arriving from high-risk countries to take a COVID-19 test after five days of quarantine and to be released from any further self-isolation if they test negative. Airlines and other companies in the travel and tourism industries had been calling for such a scheme for months, having suffered devastating consequences from a 14-day quarantine rule that has deterred people from travelling.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:19 IST
England to use testing to shorten quarantine for incoming passengers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England will introduce a new system on Dec. 15 allowing passengers arriving from high-risk countries to take a COVID-19 test after five days of quarantine and to be released from any further self-isolation if they test negative.

Airlines and other companies in the travel and tourism industries had been calling for such a scheme for months, having suffered devastating consequences from a 14-day quarantine rule that has deterred people from travelling. England's current lockdown bans most international travel but when it ends on Dec. 2, people will be free to go abroad whatever restrictions are imposed in their local area, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.

"You can go abroad but of course there's a penalty to pay for that in terms of having a potential quarantine period when you come back," he told BBC radio, when asked about the end of lockdown. The potential for shorter quarantine and more travel following the end of lockdown buoyed shares in London-listed travel companies. Holiday group TUI was up 12%, while British Airways-owner IAG and easyJet were both up 6%.

PRIVATE TEST The new scheme will apply to passengers arriving from countries not featured on the government's safe travel list, such as France, Italy, Spain and a number of other major destinations usually favoured by British tourists.

People travelling to England by plane, ferry or train from Dec. 15 and wishing to take advantage of the scheme will have to book a test with a private provider from a government-approved list. They will have to pay for their test. Wizz Air, which serves a handful of British airports, announced a partnership with a testing company to offer its passengers cheaper tests, while Gatwick Airport, Britain's no.2 airport, has set up a testing centre.

"With this announcement there is now light at the end of the tunnel not just for carriers and UK aviation but consumers looking to get away at Christmas and beyond," said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry group Airlines UK. British Airways said the new scheme was "a significant step in the right direction".

Those who decide not to take a test will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diamond League announces 14 meetings for 2021 season

Diamond League on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will see a return to the full schedule of 14 meetings culminating in a season finale in Zurich. Now in its 12th annual cycle, track and fields premier seas...

England to cut travel quarantines to 5 days with tests

Just in time for holiday travellers, England is cutting the two-week quarantine facing people arriving from regions not on Britains coronavirus safe list, reducing it to as little as five days if they test negative for COVID-19. The change ...

KZN Premier appeals for resolution to concerns facing truck drivers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm and a peaceful resolution to all the concerns facing truck drivers and the road freight industry as a whole.The provincial government said it has noted with serious concern the prot...

PIL in HC to regulate powers of civil defence volunteers

A PIL was moved on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court seeking regulation of the powers delegated to civil defence volunteers in the city and that they be prevented from wearing uniforms similar to that of police. The petition by a lady advocat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020