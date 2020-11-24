Signature Event By Cosmoprof India, A Niche B2B Show For The Beauty Industry, To Be Held On 22-23 February 2021 In Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, announces Signature Event - a b2b trade show for the beauty industry, combining physical and virtual services. The event, organized by BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, will be held on 22-23 February 2021 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, involving both domestic and international Industry players. This 'phygital' event will be the ideal platform to launch products, engage with brands and suppliers and share ideas that will shape the future of the beauty industry in India, in compliance with health and safety standards. All beauty sectors will be represented, from finished products to supply chain - Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Hair Salon, Nail & Accessories, Natural & Organic, Raw materials & Ingredients, Machinery & Equipment, Packaging, Contract Manufacturing and Private Label.

The Signature Event will be a remarkable business opportunity for buyers, importers, distributors, product manufactures, department stores, retailer and e-tailers, drug chains and concept stores. Together with exhibiting companies, they will enjoy specific digital tools to connect during the show. International stakeholders who will not be able to reach the Sahara Star Hotel will have the opportunity to interact with exhibitors and market experts joining the show floor. Cosmoprof India MyMatch will provide access to live interactions and meetups, while Connect will allow on-site speed date business meetings. During the event, Cosmotalks will offer a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world's beauty leaders, with both online and offline sessions. Thanks to Cosmo Onstage, dynamic product showcases and live demos will complete the program.

To recap what's new in the Indian market, innovative products of all exhibitors will be featured in the Cosmotrends report: a significant analysis of new trends, which will be at the disposal of journalists and buyers. The beauty market in India has immense potential, with an increase in consumption of 60% in the last five years. This makes it a hotbed of competition and opportunity for multinational and homegrown brands. The Signature event will allow operators and companies to get updated on the new market trends, in the wait for the next edition of Cosmoprof India, with all stakeholders gathering finally in Mumbai. For further information, https://cosmoprofindia.com/signature-event About BolognaFiere Group ( www.bolognafiere.it ) BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture, and boasts one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the world. BolognaFiere Group manages three exhibition centres (Bologna, Modena, and Ferrara) with an exhibition portfolio of over 80 events in Italy and abroad. BolognaFiere Group consists of several companies that offer an extensive range of event services and provide companies with all of the specialised services and promotional activities needed to successfully participate in its exhibitions.

