Signature Event By Cosmoprof India, A Niche B2B Show For The Beauty Industry, To Be Held On 22-23 February 2021 In Mumbai

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:51 IST
MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, announces Signature Event - a b2b trade show for the beauty industry, combining physical and virtual services. The event, organized by BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, will be held on 22-23 February 2021 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, involving both domestic and international Industry players. This 'phygital' event will be the ideal platform to launch products, engage with brands and suppliers and share ideas that will shape the future of the beauty industry in India, in compliance with health and safety standards. All beauty sectors will be represented, from finished products to supply chain - Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Hair Salon, Nail & Accessories, Natural & Organic, Raw materials & Ingredients, Machinery & Equipment, Packaging, Contract Manufacturing and Private Label.

The Signature Event will be a remarkable business opportunity for buyers, importers, distributors, product manufactures, department stores, retailer and e-tailers, drug chains and concept stores. Together with exhibiting companies, they will enjoy specific digital tools to connect during the show. International stakeholders who will not be able to reach the Sahara Star Hotel will have the opportunity to interact with exhibitors and market experts joining the show floor. Cosmoprof India MyMatch will provide access to live interactions and meetups, while Connect will allow on-site speed date business meetings. During the event, Cosmotalks will offer a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world's beauty leaders, with both online and offline sessions. Thanks to Cosmo Onstage, dynamic product showcases and live demos will complete the program.

To recap what's new in the Indian market, innovative products of all exhibitors will be featured in the Cosmotrends report: a significant analysis of new trends, which will be at the disposal of journalists and buyers. The beauty market in India has immense potential, with an increase in consumption of 60% in the last five years. This makes it a hotbed of competition and opportunity for multinational and homegrown brands. The Signature event will allow operators and companies to get updated on the new market trends, in the wait for the next edition of Cosmoprof India, with all stakeholders gathering finally in Mumbai. For further information, https://cosmoprofindia.com/signature-event About BolognaFiere Group ( www.bolognafiere.it ) BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture, and boasts one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the world. BolognaFiere Group manages three exhibition centres (Bologna, Modena, and Ferrara) with an exhibition portfolio of over 80 events in Italy and abroad. BolognaFiere Group consists of several companies that offer an extensive range of event services and provide companies with all of the specialised services and promotional activities needed to successfully participate in its exhibitions.

About BolognaFiere Cosmoprof ( www.cosmoprof.com ) BolognaFiere Cosmoprof is the group organizing Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, as part of BolognaFiere Group. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia. About Informa Markets Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com About Informa Markets and our business in India Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we host over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit - www.informamarkets.com/en/regions/asia/India.html MEDIA CONTACT ASIA: Informa Markets India Pvt. Ltd Ms. Roshni Mitra P: +91-7506183888 roshni.mitra@informa.com Ms. Mili Lalwani P: +91-9833279461 mili.lalwani@informa.com WORLDWIDE: BolognaFiere Cosmoprof Spa Mr. Paolo Landi P: +39-02-45-47-08-320 paolo.landi@cosmoprof.it Ms. Arianna Rizzi P: +39-02-45-47-08-253 arianna.rizzi@cosmoprof.it FOLLOW US: www.cosmoprofindia.com l Facebook l LinkedIn l Instagram Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341683/BolognaFiere_Informa_Markets_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341684/Cosmoprof_India.jpg PWR PWR

