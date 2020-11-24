Speeding truck kills 6 persons in Odisha

Left Menu
The incident occurred when the driver of the truck proceeding from Nayagarh towards Sarankul lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a motorcycle at Narendrapur, killing both the riders on the spot, Inspector In-Charge (IIC)of Sarankul Police Station, B N Mallick said. The truck then ran over some pedestrians, mostly labourers, he said, adding that three of them were killed on the spot while another person who had sustained grievous injuries succumbed during treatment in hospital.

At least six people, including three women, were killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Sarankul area of Odisha's Nayagarh district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred when the driver of the truck proceeding from Nayagarh towards Sarankul lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a motorcycle at Narendrapur, killing both the riders on the spot, Inspector In-Charge (IIC)of Sarankul Police Station, B N Mallick said.

The truck then ran over some pedestrians, mostly labourers, he said, adding that three of them were killed on the spot while another person who had sustained grievous injuries succumbed during treatment in hospital. "Altogether six persons have been killed in the road accident," the IIC said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene soon after the accident and efforts are on to nab him, police said, adding investigation into the incident is underway. Angry over the incident, irate locals staged a demonstration by blocking the state highway between Nayagarh and Bhanjanagar demanding adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and effective road safety measures in the area.

Every bereaved family should be provided with at least Rs 20 lakh and the administration must put in place an effective mechanism to check over speeding by vehicles and reckless driving, said a protester. Senior officials of Sarankul and Nayagarh police stations and district administration have rushed to the spot in order to defuse the situation and end the road blockade.

"Talks are on with the protesters to resolve the issue amicably and ensure restoration of normal traffic on the road at the earliest," said an official..

