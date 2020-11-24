Left Menu
Goyal calls upon industry to focus on improving quality, productivity

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called upon the industry to focus on improving quality and productivity as it can help in converting the current crisis into an opportunity He also suggested the industry to do brainstorming on these aspects so that the country starts getting recognition as high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service-provider.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called upon the industry to focus on improving quality and productivity as it can help in converting the current crisis into an opportunity

He also suggested the industry to do brainstorming on these aspects so that the country starts getting recognition as high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service-provider. Goyal added that the results of the second quarter of major companies show that profitability of most of them has gone up, which is indicating that the industry has utilized the COVID period to do the belt-tightening, improve the product-mix, and focus on quality and productivity. The minister was speaking during an interaction with office bearers of various industry associations.

