Thomas Cook launches 'Virtual Holiday Store'

Integrated travel services company Thomas Cook India on Tuesday introduced 'Virtual Holiday Store' to provide customers with contactless and convenient holiday planning. The company's travel experts will be available over video chat 365 days, from 8 am to 12 pm, to guide customers, Thomas cook India said in a statement.

The experts will guide customers on their requirements about domestic and international holidays, value added services like travel insurance, end-to-end Covid-negative certification services, visa services, documentation, among others, it added. Virtual Holiday Store intends to support customers with convenient and contactless holiday planning from the safety and comfort of their homes, the statement said.

"The pandemic era and lockdowns have accelerated the demand for virtual and contactless sales and service. "In line with this need and as is expected of a market leader, keeping customer safety as the top priority, we have launched our Virtual Holiday Store - an innovative, interactive sales and service platform that combines the power of digital with the personal - human connect," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Director and CEO Mahesh Iyer said. PTI SM RVK