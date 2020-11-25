Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as vaccines, Biden presidency lift global confidence

Asian stocks made early gains on Wednesday, following a world rally overnight that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook. The main drivers of that exuberance were increasing confidence a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon and the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, which ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 05:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as vaccines, Biden presidency lift global confidence

Asian stocks made early gains on Wednesday, following a world rally overnight that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook.

The main drivers of that exuberance were increasing confidence a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon and the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, which ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty. As investors look to 2021, analysts say they are betting the economic recovery will gain steam and that forthcoming virus vaccine shots will ease uncertainty and enable people to pack airplanes and fill stadiums, restaurants and other places hardest hit by crisis.

President Donald Trump's apparent willingness to comply with the formal transfer of power also boosted investor sentiment, following weeks of legal challenges to the election results. The General Services Administration told Biden this week that he could formally begin the handover process. Reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary -- a move that could shift the focus heavily toward efforts to tackle growing economic inequality -- also cheered markets.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77% and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.16% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.17% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.36%. "Sentiment is running very hot as we come to the end of a cracker month for risk assets, so it does make you wonder whether the market is starting to exhibit signs of euphoria, and is due for a bit of a retracement in the short-term," said IG Australia markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

"But for all the risks the pandemic poses over the next few months...market participants appear happy to look through it all, and position for a post-pandemic world." On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54%, the S&P 500 gained 1.62% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.91% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.08%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.45%. Bitcoin rose over 5% and has $20,000 in sight, with traders expecting volatility ahead due partly to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in U.S. markets. Gold fell for the fifth session in six.

"Trading conditions are likely to be volatile for the remainder of the week and crypto traders should expect $1,000 swings in the matter of minutes," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. U.S. crude fell 0.18% to $44.83 per barrel and Brent was at $47.91, up 4.02% on the day while the dollar index fell 0.395%, under pressure from Yellen's expected push for fiscal stimulus, analysts say.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose to 0.8848%, from 0.882% late on Tuesday. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,806.36 an ounce.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria claims Israeli attack on post south of capital: report

Syrias military said suspected Israeli warplanes struck locations south of the capital Damascus late Tuesday, causing only material damage, state-run media reported. The report, which quotes an unidentified military official, said the warpl...

Australia's most populous state eases COVID-19 curbs, urges people return to offices

Australias New South Wales NSW state will ease social distancing restrictions and remove requirements for companies to allow employees work from home after recording nearly three weeks without any local transmission of COVID-19, Premier Gla...

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trumps America First policies as he pledged to work together with the nations allie...

Canadian province Alberta bans indoor gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday it would ban indoor social gatherings, halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020