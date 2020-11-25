Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Himalaya Drug Company Introduces Q-DEE Range of Mouth Dissolving Tablets for Immunity and Cramps

- On-the-go tablets for quick relief, dissolves within 180 seconds BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, announces the launch of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets ─ Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:50 IST
The Himalaya Drug Company Introduces Q-DEE Range of Mouth Dissolving Tablets for Immunity and Cramps
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

- On-the-go tablets for quick relief, dissolves within 180 seconds BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, announces the launch of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets ─ Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps. Q-DEE Immunity helps provide relief from the early onset of flu and common cold symptoms such as sore throat, cough, sneezing, and nasal congestion. It also helps in strengthening the immune system.

Q-DEE Cramps helps reduce discomfort during a woman's monthly cycle and eases abdominal cramps. Conventional tablets follow certain protocols such as specific administration time, need for water, etc, while mouth dissolving tablets are easy to consume, convenient to carry, and can be taken on-the-go. Q-DEE tablets from Himalaya usher the new era of formulations that quickly dissolve within 180 seconds, leading to a faster onset of action.

'We, at Himalaya, aim to offer well-researched herbal solutions to consumers for their well-being. Today, with fast-paced lifestyles, consumers are looking for quick, yet effective results. The mouth dissolving tablets range from Himalaya disintegrates rapidly and dissolves in the mouth, eliciting quick action. The pocket-friendly packaging aims at providing easy consumption. Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps are instant, on-the-go solutions that provide quick relief from the respective conditions.'' ─ says Mr. Anil M. Jiandani, Business Director, Pharmaceutical Division, The HimalayaDrug Company. He further adds, "We are all exposed to trillions of germs daily. The risk of infections is much higher in poorly ventilated and crowded areas. Repeated infections due to lack of immunity are a health hazard and may be associated with acute exacerbations such as cough, cold, sneezing, and sore throat. Hence, Q-DEE Immunity comes in as a handy and quick solution. Q-DEE Cramps offer quick relief to women suffering from cramps, allowing them to manage their work and routine, without any discomfort." The launch of Himalaya Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps is the first in the range of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets ─ a step towards providing Ayurvedic solutions in a convenient format. The company soon plans to launch more mouth dissolving tablets for other health conditions as well.

Q-DEE Immunity Mouth Dissolving Tablets are formulated with the native extracts of Tulasi, Yashtimadhu, Lodhra, and Shanta, which are known to strengthen the immune system and help provide relief from common respiratory symptoms of the flu and common cold. These mouth dissolving tablets have no artificial flavors/sweeteners/colors to retain their typical herbal appearance, taste, and palatability. Q-DEE Cramps is developed with the extracts of Cinnamon and Licorice, which are known to relieve muscle spasms. Dysmenorrhea (painful menstruation) is a common problem in women. The pain and cramps impact a woman's quality of life, personal health, and work productivity. It, therefore, helps ease abdominal cramps and other associated symptoms such as sweating, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, etc, that occur just before or during monthly cycles.

Q-DEE Immunity and Q-DEE Cramps are available in a pocket-friendly pack of eight tablets each at all leading chemist outlets, online stores, and on www.himalayawellness.in, priced at INR 30/- each for consumers across India. About The Himalaya Drug Company In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests of Burma. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life to creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about not only enriching people's lives but also the environment. With the 'head-to-heel' range of products, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments that affect our bodies.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur innovation hub on AI & ML to translate research to industrially scalable products

IIT Kharagpur has set up a technology innovation hub on artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML to translate academic research to industrially scalable products and processes, a spokesperson said. The institute recently set up a ...

Amaravati land case: Supreme Court stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order on media

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Courts gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice...

Congress to hold condolence meetings in Rajasthan to mourn demise of Patel

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold condolence meetings in district party offices on Wednesday to express grief over the death of veteran leader Ahmed Patel. Patel, 71, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to mu...

Suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Police have arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered contraband substance from their possession. During the intervening night of 24 and 25 November, officers at a check point established a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020