Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said “genuine progress" had been made on several issues "with an outline of a final text", little more than a month before Britain's transition period as a former EU member runs out. And she said that on the divisive issues of fisheries, governance of any deal and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU, the bloc is “ready to be creative, but we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market, the main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth".

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:24 IST
EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union on Wednesday committed to be "creative" in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to "just a valued partner" far removed from its former membership status. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said "genuine progress" had been made on several issues "with an outline of a final text", little more than a month before Britain's transition period as a former EU member runs out.

And she said that on the divisive issues of fisheries, governance of any deal and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU, the bloc is "ready to be creative, but we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market, the main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth". In the EU single market, goods and services can freely flow from one of the 27 member states to another without barriers like customs or checks, and it is seen as a cornerstone of the EU. With Britain deciding to walk out, von der Leyen insisted it should feel the cold.

"One thing is clear. Whatever the outcome, there has to be and there will be a clear difference between being a full member of the union and being just a valued partner," she told legislators at the European Parliament.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's IT and business services mkt to reach USD 13 bn by Dec 2020: IDC

Indias IT and business services market is expected to grow 5.4 per cent annually to reach USD 13 billion by December this year, research firm IDC said. The segment grew 5.3 per cent year-on-year y-o-y in January-June H1 2020 period as compa...

Erdogan says government will implement reform with nationalist allies

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his AK Party government will carry out reforms of the justice system together with its nationalist allies.We are accelerating implementing judicial reforms, Erdogan said in a speech to...

Development of water infrastructure crucial to expanding access to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the maintenance and development of water infrastructure are crucial to expanding access to all South Africans across the board.Our political guidance and direction are pre...

Soccer-Bayern Munich's Lewandowski, Flick head FIFA awards shortlist

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and coach Hans-Dieter Flick have been named on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Football Awards after their treble-winning campaign last season, world soccers governing body announced on Wednesday.Lew...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020