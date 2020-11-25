Cyclone 'Nivar': Pondy experiences moderate rain

Left Menu
Although there was no heavy rain as of now, the threat of the cyclone Nivar crossing Puducherry later in the day was a matter of apprehension for the people as it would trigger heavy downpour, an official source said. All State government offices and educational institutions that were to function to help students appearing for public examinations were closed Wednesday.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:41 IST
As cyclone Nivar approaches, the Puducherry government said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency arising out of the situation. The union territory has been experiencing since Tuesday night intermittent moderate rain influenced by the cyclonic storm.

In a video message, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday appealed to the residents to stay indoors. She also asked people to move to safer places wherever the is a need.

"The entire government machinery is at your service and listen to the advice of the government for safety," she said. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been clamped in Puducherry region to restrict movement of people.

The order came into force at 9 pm on Tuesday and would remain in force till 6 am on Thursday. Most of the roads and thoroughfares presented a deserted look because of the order.

The entire beach road has been closed and police have been deployed to ensure that there were no visitors at the sea shore. Although there was no heavy rain as of now, the threat of the cyclone Nivar crossing Puducherry later in the day was a matter of apprehension for the people as it would trigger heavy downpour, an official source said.

All State government offices and educational institutions that were to function to help students appearing for public examinations were closed Wednesday. However departments that are to provide essential services such as electricity, PWD and electricity functioned as usual, a release said.

All shops and establishments remain closed since last night. Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu said that control rooms with phone connections 1070 and 1077 had been put in place and people facing distress could contact these numbers for help.

A Revenue department official said people living in low lying areas or are residing close to the sea shore were being evacuated to safer places or to relief camps. A total of 200 relief camps have been established in the whole of Puducherry region with basic amenities, including food. PTI COR ROH ROH

