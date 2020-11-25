New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL42 PB-VIRUS-CURFEW Night curfew in Punjab from Dec 1: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight coronavirus. .

DEL49 PB-FARMERS-MARCH Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders Chandigarh: Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws. . DES16 HR-FARMERS-BORDERS Farmers' march: Authorities in Haryana put up barricades on borders with Punjab Chandigarh: Ahead of the farmers' protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, authorities in Haryana on Wednesday began setting up road barricades on borders with Punjab and deployed additional police forces to prevent farmers' entry into the state. .

DEL60 JK-LAND-LIST Roshni Act: Farooq's sister, prominent hoteliers in second list issued by JK admin Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's sister and two prominent hoteliers including a Congress leader figure in the second list of 130 people who have availed land under now-scrapped Roshni Act. . DES4 RJ-PAK-WOMAN Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months Jodhpur: A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. .

DES20 UP-ORDINANCE-MUSLIMS-REAX Muslims react with caution to UP govt's ordinance against conversion for marriage Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government clearing an ordinance to deal with religious conversion solely for marriage, Muslim leaders on Wednesday reacted with caution saying it should be ensured that it does not infringe upon the constitutional right to freedom of religion. . DES23 UP-ARMY-RECRUITMENT Army recruitment racket: Kingpin questioned over links with ISI Shahjananpur (UP): The alleged kingpin of a gang involved in facilitating recruitment in the Army on the basis fake documents was remanded in police custody and questioned to find out if he had any links with the Pakistan’s ISI, an official said. .

DES17 UKD-SHIVALIK Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board has decided to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, paving the way for expansion of the Jolly Grant airport here.. .