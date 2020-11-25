Left Menu
HDFC Bank signs MoU with Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) to support SMEs and Start-ups

New Delhi, 25th November 2020: ICCI (Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries In its endeavour to support SMEs and Start-ups has signed an MoU with HDFC Bank. Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) is operational as the biggest platform to support entrepreneurship globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:14 IST
HDFC Bank signs MoU with Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) to support SMEs and Start-ups

New Delhi, 25th November 2020: ICCI (Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries In its endeavour to support SMEs and Start-ups has signed an MoU with HDFC Bank. Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) is operational as the biggest platform to support entrepreneurship globally. Through this association, ICCI will engage, enroll and support various Startups /SMEs /MSMEs to facilitate inter-alia financial and other facilities to/from HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank may offer bank accounts to Startups that are supported by INVENTIVEPRENEUR and recommended by INVENTIVEPRENEUR. ICCI will evaluate and recommend potential Startups /SMEs /MSMEs for investments. ICCI will support businesses to pitch their solutions to requisite stakeholders and will work towards providing them an opportunity to showcase their solutions. HDFC Bank will offer key business support functions like shared workspaces, digital marketing, web services, Patent filing, content writing, tax, and legal advisory to ICCI recommended businesses. ICCI will review and examine the overall profile of the businesses such as their background, potential worthiness, and investment worthiness. It will also sensitize the investor network to listed SME-Startups and curate startups. ICCI will offer industry connections to respective HDFC startups globally and support entrepreneurship nationwide through knowledge transmission on government announced programs, Acceleration Fund, International Presence and Global Business Relations. To make this a real success ICCI and HDFC Bank will jointly conduct various networking activities, awareness camps and interactive sessions, Business Events. ICCI will enroll and engage HDFC Bank listed businesses under exclusive flagship programs like Investor Pitch Day, Livewithmalhotra, #CrossBorder, International Business Exchange Programs and Inventivepreneur TV Show

Dr. Ritika Yadav, President ICCI, “With the vision of accelerating entrepreneurship and supporting Indian Businesses, we have joined hands with HDFC Bank. This association will enrich the ecosystem of Government Relations, International Presence, Global Business Relations and Investor Support for Indian MSMEs. We will aim to bring Government agencies, overseas ventures and Indian businesses under one umbrella to enhance the economic & social development of the nation” Mr. Shailesh Neon, Senior Vice President of HDFC said, “As India’s leading private sector bank, it’s our responsibility to support government’s nation-building exercise. We are excited to partner with Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries in their endeavour to encourage startups and entrepreneurship

