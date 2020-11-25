Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims increase again

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting that an explosion in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market recovery.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:07 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims increase again

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting that an explosion in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market recovery. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 778,000 for the week ended Nov. 21, compared to 748,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications in the latest week.

The weekly claims report, the most timely data on the economy's health, was published a day early because of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday. The United States has been slammed by a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, with daily cases exceeding 100,000 since early November. More than 12 million people have been infected in the country, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

The respiratory illness has killed more than 257,000 Americans and hospitalizations are soaring, prompting state and local governments to reimpose a host of restrictions on social and economic life in recent weeks, which could keep claims above their 665,000 peak seen during the 2007-09 Great Recession. Unemployment claims dropped from a record 6.867 million in March as about 80% of the people temporarily laid off in March and April were rehired, accounting for most of the rebound in job growth over the last six months.

That improvement, which spilled over to the broader economy through robust consumer spending, was spurred by more than $3 trillion in government coronavirus relief. A separate report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday confirmed the economy's historic pace of expansion in the third quarter. Gross domestic product grew at an unrevised 33.1% annualized rate, the government said in its second estimate of third-quarter output.

The economy contracted at a 31.4% rate in the second quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947. But the fiscal stimulus has largely expired and another rescue package is expected only after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. President Donald Trump is heavily focused on contesting his electoral loss to Biden.

Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are below a 5% annualized rate. Despite encouraging developments on vaccines, spiraling COVID-19 infections as the cold season starts have led economists to sharply downgrade their GDP growth forecasts for the first quarter of 2021. Goldman Sachs cut its estimate to a 1.0% rate from a 3.5% pace. JPMorgan expects GDP to contract at a 1.0% pace in the January-March quarter. But St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard sees little risk of a resumed contraction in the economy. While some recent economic data has not been as strong as it had been earlier in the fall, nonetheless "so far I think we're holding up," he said on Tuesday.

Bullard expects the economy to post above-trend growth in both the fourth quarter and into the first part of 2021. Labor market momentum was already slowing before the resurgence in coronavirus infections. The government reported early this month that nonfarm payrolls increased by 638,000 jobs in October, the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May. That followed 672,000 jobs added in September.

Only 12.1 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April have been recovered. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; additional reporting by Dan Burns, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operat...

Xi finally congratulates Biden; hopes US, China will uphold spirit of non-confrontation

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidential election, expressing hope that the two countries will uphold the spirit of non-confrontation and advance the healthy and stable develop...

A child infected with HIV every 100 seconds, new UN report reveals

Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, and in 2019, a little less than half of children worldwide did not have access to life-saving treatment, UNICEF said in a new report...

GST officers arrest alleged mastermind for creating 115 fake firms to avail Rs 50 cr ITC

GST officers in Vadodara have arrested an alleged mastermind who is charged of creating 115 fake firms to avail input tax credit ITC worth Rs 50.24 crore fraudulently by issuing fake invoices, sources said on Wednesday. As part of a natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020