Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions to go on nationwide strike on Thursday

The BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not participate in the strike. "The platform of Central Trade Union organisations namely INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and independent sectoral federations and associations are organising nationwide strike on 26th November 2020," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:00 IST
Trade unions to go on nationwide strike on Thursday

Central trade unions will go on a nationwide strike on Thursday and expects participation of over 25 crore workers to protest against various policies of the central government. In a statement on Wednesday, a joint platform of ten central unions said tremendous preparations have been done as more than 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike across the country.

Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform. The ten central unions include Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). The BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not participate in the strike.

"The platform of Central Trade Union organisations namely INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and independent sectoral federations and associations are organising nationwide strike on 26th November 2020," the statement said. The united front of farmer organisations -- AIKSCC -- has also extended its support to the general strike and would be mobilising their members in rural areas to express solidarity with the striking workers.

The strike is to protest against the new farm and labour laws, among others, as well as to raise various demands. Scheme workers, domestic workers, construction workers, beedi workers, hawkers, vendors, agricultural workers, self-employed in rural and urban areas have also decided to come on to the streets for 'chakka jam'.

In many states, auto and taxi drivers have also decided to keep off the roads. The federations of railway and defence employees have decided to have large mobilisation on the day to express their solidarity with the strike and the demands of the unions. "As part of the activities, our Delhi units are organising industrial strikes in the industrial areas of Delhi and also making humble gathering at Jantar Mantar near crossing of Parliament Street and Tolstoy Marg (at) 12 noon," the statement said.

National leaders of central trade unions would be present and would also address the gathering. The demands of the joint platform include cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month tor all non-income tax paying families and 10 kilograms free ration per person per month to all needy people.

The unions have also demanded expansion of MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme, to provide 200 days' work in a year in rural areas at enhanced wages and also extension of the employment guarantee to urban areas. They have also asked the government to withdraw all "anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes and stop privatisation of public sector, including the financial sector and stop corporatisation of government-run manufacturing and service entities like railways, ordinance factories, ports etc".

Among other demands, the unions have sought withdrawal of the "draconian circular on forced premature retirement of government and PSU employees". Other demands of the unions include 'pension to all', scrapping NPS (National Pension System) and restoration of earlier pension with improvement in EPS-95 (Employees' Pension Scheme-1995 run by retirement fund body EPFO).

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the opPosition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding about the...

Couple held for duping man of Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai

A couple has been arrested from Malwani here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh after promising to procure gold for him at cheaper rates, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the Oshiwara police on Tuesday nabbed Altaf Kagad...

Greek-operated ship in Saudi terminal hit by blast, cause unknown-source

A source at Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers confirmed on Wednesday a blast on a tanker in its fleet while at a Saudi Arabian terminal, saying an investigation was underway into its cause.No injuries were reported and there was no ...

Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020