Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGGI busts input tax credit frauds worth Rs 2,350 cr

Continuing with its crackdown on availment of fictitious input tax credit, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Wednesday busted three more cases cumulatively amounting to frauds worth over Rs 2,350 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:08 IST
DGGI busts input tax credit frauds worth Rs 2,350 cr

Continuing with its crackdown on availment of fictitious input tax credit, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Wednesday busted three more cases cumulatively amounting to frauds worth over Rs 2,350 crore. Three people were arrested in connection with what was termed as "massive frauds" involving the availment and utilisation, as well as passing on of ineligible input tax credit (ITC) on the strength of bogus invoices, an official statement said. In the first instance, one Sachin Bhoruka, a director or partner in various firms including Erman Metals, Pioneer Trading Co and Marshal Multiventures, was arrested for allegedly availing and utilising fictitious ITC amounting to Rs 485.64 crore. He also passed on fictitious ITC amounting to Rs 485.55 crore, it said, pegging the total value of the fraud at Rs 971.19 crore. In a parallel investigation, Mahesh Kinger, an authorised signatory for Blue Sea Commodities which now operates as Curzen Infraprojects, Blue Sea Commodities and director of Theme Lights, was arrested after being found to have allegedly availed ineligible ITC amounting to Rs 580.23 crore and passed on ineligible ITC worth Rs 579.76 crore, making it a Rs 1,159.99 crore fraud. In a separate case, the authority arrested Deepak Kumar Prajapati, a director in Udyog Kiran, who was found to have created a complex web of over 22 firms that indulged in circular trading for the purpose of artificially inflating their turnover so as to avail higher bank loans and credit facilities and also indulging in ITC-related fraud, the statement said. It has been noticed that Prajapati allegedly passed on bogus ITC amounting to approximately Rs 126 crore and availed ITC amounting to Rs 94 crore, it said, adding that the total fraud involves GST amounting to Rs 220 crore. All the three have been booked under the relevant sections of the GST Act and produced before a local court, which has remanded to judicial custody. DGGI has been busting fake ITC rackets through the month.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maradona: 'Mad genius, Rest In peace', Indian sports fraternity led by Ganguly pays tribute

Football great Diego Maradonas death triggered an outpouring of emotional tributes in the Indian sporting fraternity on Wednesday with the countrys cricket chief Sourav Ganguly saying that he has lost his hero. Maradona, considered the grea...

American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with concealing multiple efforts to transfer money to Islamist militants in Syria connected to the Nusra Front, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate based in Syrias Idlib province.Maria Bell,...

The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced: IMD. PTI VGN

ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR...

Goa govt to install statue of soccer great late Diego Maradona

The Goa government will install the life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district by early next year, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Maradonas statue is already under making wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020