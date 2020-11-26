Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares track regional rise on COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. stimulus hopes

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday, tracking regional peers, as investors bet on COVID-19 vaccines to help end lockdowns and a Biden administration to bring more economic stimulus to the United States. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 149.70 points, or 0.56%, at 26,819.45.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:25 IST
Hong Kong shares track regional rise on COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. stimulus hopes

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday, tracking regional peers, as investors bet on COVID-19 vaccines to help end lockdowns and a Biden administration to bring more economic stimulus to the United States.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 149.70 points, or 0.56%, at 26,819.45. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.36% to 10,701.49. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.9%, while the IT sector rose 2.5% and the financial sector ended 0.69% higher. ** Property shares fell, with the Hang Seng property sub-index giving up 0.93%, as data showed private home prices in Hong Kong slipped 0.6% in October. ** Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd was the biggest loser on the Hang Seng, falling 2.88%. The top gainer was China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, which gained 4.93%. ** Evergrande Property Service Group's Hong Kong IPO was priced at the lower end of expectations to raise $1.8 billion, three sources said, amid investor concern about the financial health of its parent. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.22% at 3,369.73 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.18%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was up 0.59%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.91%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5713 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.13% stronger than the previous close of 6.58. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd, up 5.27%, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, which rose 4.93%, and Meituan, up 4.9%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Land Ltd, down 2.2%, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 2.06% and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, down 1.52%.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day soft quarantine on the outskirts of the city. Indias much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with...

U'khand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020