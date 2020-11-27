Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar poised for weekly losses on improving risk sentiment

While the greenback will remain under pressure in near term due to prolonged "risk-on" sentiment led by vaccine hopes, Barclay's Kadota said the market expects the currency to firm in mid-term. "When looking at how economies have rebounded in the July quarter, the United States grew and made a strong rebound.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 06:26 IST
FOREX-Dollar poised for weekly losses on improving risk sentiment

The dollar held steady in thin trade on Friday but was on track for weekly losses against a basket of major currencies as it remained under pressure on improving risk appetite. U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

"Today will be another quiet day, with almost no catalyst to move the market. The dollar, however, is broadly pressured on month-end selling," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays. The U.S. dollar index was steady at 92.03 against a basket of major currencies, treading water around a near three-month low of 91.84 it hit overnight.

The dollar has been under pressure this week, as riskier currencies benefited from increased optimism over a string of COVID-19 vaccines news reports and hopes for a more stable period in U.S. politics. While the greenback will remain under pressure in near term due to prolonged "risk-on" sentiment led by vaccine hopes, Barclay's Kadota said the market expects the currency to firm in mid-term.

"When looking at how economies have rebounded in the July quarter, the United States grew and made a strong rebound. In a scenario where vaccines becomes gradually available next year and economies return to normal, the U.S. will probably be one of the most resilient among developed countries. And I think that will create a dollar-favourable environment," he said. Dovish messaging from the European Central Bank's chief economist and the minutes from last month's meeting provided further confirmation of widely expected stimulus at its December gathering.

The central bank's minutes from its October meeting showed policymakers agreed they could not afford to seem complacent during the second wave of the coronavirus, opting instead to lay the groundwork for more stimulus. The ECB's chief economist Philip Lane had also warned that tolerating "a longer phase of even lower inflation" would hurt consumption and investment as well as cementing expectations for low price growth in the future.

The euro was little changed against the greenback at $1.1905 , away from a more than two months-high of $1.1941 it marked on Thursday. Sterling fetched $1.3349, trading near a three-month high of $1.3399 it touched on Thursday, as market participants look for progress on Brexit talks.

The European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will talk on Friday with some of the bloc's ministers responsible for fisheries to discuss the state of play in the trade discussions with Britain, EU official said. The Australian dollar firmed at 0.73605, having climbed to a near three-month high of 0.7374 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi changed hands at 0.7006 against the greenback. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, last fetched $17,271.86 in a volatile trade. Overnight, the cryptocurrency plunged as much as 13% to its lowest since Nov. 16, having rallied close to its all-time high of $19,666.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not take coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs. In statements broadcast...

Rome airport poised to try 'COVID tested' flights from US

Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with COVID tested flights from three US airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Romes main airport has said. ADR, which operat...

Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

A Venezuelan judge has found six American oil executives guilty of corruption charges and immediately sentenced them to prisonThe judges ruling on Thursday came with sentences of more than eight years for each. The so-called Citgo 6 had bee...

Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020