BoxFit launches a newly-improvised experience with the 'BoxFit At Home' App

High energy, music-centric intensive calorie-burn curated to make working out fun again! • Introducing HD video streaming, personalised live classes with real time responses, engaging on-demand content library and much more • The app is available on Google Play and Apple app store for customers to download • For more information about the app and other exciting offers, go to www.boxfitathome.com NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxFit, a Delhi based fitness, health & lifestyle brand today announces the launch of its newly improvised app 'BoxFit At Home'. The hyper-curated and live content, omnichannel distribution and a truly customer-centric approach provides BoxFit members with a holistic experience from the comfort of their homes. Founded in 2016, the brand gained steam in its home market by taking a holistic, integrated approach to wellness. The app constitutes of a video-based fitness interface with world-class instructors providing personalized interactive workouts put together to make exercise fun and not just a chore. With the app, BoxFit offers an intrinsic experience that makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective and convenient. The BoxFit trainers grace the screen as DJs, motivators and entertainers, and curate challenges for people to compete with others and themselves in each session. Thus, making this 45-50 minute group fitness workout fun and exciting. The app also features a special 1000 calories workout wherein the class will not stop till 1000 calories are burned up by the trainer and with him/her the attendees. The curriculum design allows for the creation of a variety of workouts for both novice and experienced clients alike. From Abs and Cardio to Kickboxing, the wide range of exercises are designed for one's home-space, catering to all, without the need of any extra equipment.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Kaul, Founder andRishi Baveja, Co-founder, BoxFit said, "This year, with the new normal, working-out at home is becoming a chore that one feels the need to follow. We wish to bridge this very gap between the 'need' to work-out and the 'fun' in working-out with BoxFit At Home. We want people to feel mentally and physically uplifted on this journey with us and we're really excited to bring it into people's lives. We want our members to get rid of all the stress and have fun with us on our app, and well, get fit with the fun." Though BoxFit operates in the fitness space but it has an impact of a lifestyle brand which puts content first and is community focused. With the launch of the 'BoxFit At Home' app, dynamic content is produced in rapid iteration cycles to address the constantly changing customers' wants and needs. With this app, every class is a live event and an experience which is curated in a way that it addresses the mind and body as trainers use motivational psychology to energize the attendees. The app will predominantly provide its members with: • Fresh Content Library: 150+ classes every single month, Access to live classes daily, On demand library - anytime-anywhere • Interactivity: Real time response (shout outs, song requests, "custo-live"), Virtual locker room, Leader boards • Personalized Goals: Challenges to inspire accountability, Curated programmes to help members achieve their fitness goals, and • Value Added Services: More fitness horizontals, Goal based customized meal planners BoxFit At Home is systemized to be the perfect blend of motivation and entertainment with its aforementioned remarkable features. The symphony of a workout is engineered to the beats of mixed hip-hop, house and commercial bangers. The music, the vibe, and the collective heartbeat of a virtual classroom come together like an opera on BoxFit At Home, and the attendees can burn up calories, feel good, and experience an endorphin high for the rest of their day at the ease of their homes with just one click.

Consumers will now be able to purchase the BoxFit At Home experience through the app on Google play, iOS and the website at special introductory prices. The starter pack for 1-month access is available for INR 2499. Apart from this, customers can avail other packs: 3-months access for INR 6,499, 6 months for INR 9,999, and 12-month access for INR 14,999 at the best price value of INR 1250 per month only! Links to download: • https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.BoxFitathome&hl=en_IN • https://apps.apple.com/tt/app/BoxFit-at-home/id1526506723?ign-mpt=uo%3D2 About BoxFit : BoxFit is the one-stop-shop for fitness enthusiasts aimed at making fitness entertaining, approachable, effective and convenient. Co-founded in 2016 by Rahul Kaul and Rishi Baveja, the fitness & lifestyle start-up aims to take fitness in India to the next level through hyper-curated live content, Omni channel distribution and a truly customer-centric approach; selling experiences, not services. The 50 minute group fitness workout with a nightclub like sound system, lighting effects and custom playlists, BoxFit is an immersive concept, that anyone of all fitness levels can enjoy. It has physical presence as BoxFit Studios in Vasant Vihar & Greater Kailash in New Delhi. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343662/BoxFit.jpg PWR PWR