Edelweiss Tokio Life unveils educational program for organ donation in 2nd edition of #NoMoreWaiting initiative

Continuing its social initiative #NoMoreWaiting for a second year, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance today unveiled a unique educational program on organ donation and a plan to build corpus for underprivileged organ recipients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:54 IST
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Continuing its social initiative #NoMoreWaiting for a second year, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance today unveiled a unique educational program on organ donation and a plan to build corpus for underprivileged organ recipients. The insurer will continue its partnership with MOHAN Foundation, an NGO actively working for the cause.

Once again, the insurer has roped in Rahul Bose, Actor and Social Activist, as the face of the initiative and aims to harness his social influence in spreading awareness for this cause. "We deeply resonate with the cause of organ donation because it coincides with our organisation's vision of protecting people's dreams and aspirations. This year, we have widened our scope by investing in educating people and aim to gradually make organ donation a subject that is extensively discussed within our social circles. We hope to make a tangible and real-world impact by extending educative as well as economic support," said Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, commenting on the organ donation initiative,

The 2nd edition of #NoMoreWaiting will extend for a year and aims to create Organ Donation Ambassadors across the country through a structured program. As a part of this program, the insurer, together with MOHAN Foundation, will offer a 4-hour online certification course, followed by a 2-hour interactive session with experts, organ donor families and recipients. With support from Edelweiss Tokio Life and MOHAN Foundation, people who have completed this course can conduct awareness sessions, social media campaigns and encourage others to pledge for organ donation.

Another important leg of this initiative will be its fund-raising campaign. The insurer will conduct fund-raising events throughout the year by partnering with well-known Indian musicians and help build a corpus for MOHAN Foundation. This corpus will support underprivileged organ recipients by facilitating expensive transplant surgeries. "The ongoing pandemic has set back the cause of organ donation as containing Covid 19 has been a priority for all those involved in public welfare, be it hospitals or the government. This phenomenon is not limited to India but has happened across the world. So, such awareness initiatives are much more important in the current scenario to ensure that we keep moving forward in this journey irrespective of the external situation and reflect back and consolidate our achievements of the recent past to build a stronger program for the future," said Dr. Sunil Shroff, Managing Trustee, MOHAN Foundation.

Last November, Edelweiss Tokio Life had undertaken a high-impact awareness drive to encourage Indians to take up an organ donation pledge. The insurer collected over 1 lakh pledges in a single month and created a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most pledges received for an organ donation campaign in 24 hours. Become an Organ Donation Ambassador here https://www.edelweisstokio.in/organ-donation-ambassador/ or extend financial support here https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-in-aid-of-underprivileged-patients-requiring-transplants

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

