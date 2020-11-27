Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's fiscal deficit stands at Rs 9.53 lakh crore till October

India's fiscal deficit from April-October for the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 9.53 lakh crore, which is 119.7 per cent of the budgeted target of the whole year, government data showed here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:03 IST
India's fiscal deficit stands at Rs 9.53 lakh crore till October
The government has received Rs 7.08 lakh crore till October. Image Credit: ANI

India's fiscal deficit from April-October for the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 9.53 lakh crore, which is 119.7 per cent of the budgeted target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the whole year, government data showed here on Friday. The government has received Rs 7.08 lakh crore (31.54 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21 of total receipts) upto October, 2020 comprising Rs 5.75 lakh crore tax revenue (net to centre), Rs 1.16 lakh crore of non tax revenue and Rs 16,397 crore of non debt capital receipts.

Non debt capital receipts consists of recovery of loans (Rs 10,218 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (Rs 6,179 crore), the Ministry of Finance stated. "Rs 2,97,174 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by government of India upto this period which is Rs 69,697 crore lower than the previous year," the ministry said.

Total expenditure incurred by government of India is Rs 16,61,454 crore (54.61 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs 14,64,099 crore is on revenue account and Rs1,97,355 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 3,33,456 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 1,85,400 crore is on account of major subsidies. (ANI)

Also Read: UK 'sleep-walking' into personal debt crisis, warns charity

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. Its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid ch...

France, UN to host new Lebanon aid conference amid deadlock

France and the UN will host a new conference next week about aid to Beirut after its devastating port explosion in August, amid political deadlock and a worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, the French presidency said Friday. Thousands of L...

States have to rise above politics & take strict measures to contain COVID-19 surge, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday said states have to rise above the politics and harsh measures were required to be taken to contain the surge of COVID-19 as things have gone from bad to worse. The apex court also said there are policies, guideline...

Finance Minister tells CPSEs to put more efforts to achieve the target of 75 per cent CAPEX by Q3

In financial year FY 2020-21, against the capital expenditure CAPEX target of Rs 61,483 crore for 10 Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs belonging to Ministries of Power, Mines and Department of Atomic Energy, the achievement was Rs Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020