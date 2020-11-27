Left Menu
Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

This will enable and promote asset utilisation which has been the fundamental concept of transport aggregation and also substantiate the dynamic pricing principle which is pertinent in ensuring asset utilisation in accordance with the market forces of demand and supply, the ministry said. The driver of a vehicle integrated with the aggregator shall receive at least 80 per cent of the fare applicable on each ride and the remaining charges for each ride shall be received by the aggregator.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Friday capped surge pricing charged by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber at 1.5 times the base fare. The development assumes significance in the backdrop of a long-pending demand of citizens to cap the pricing of ride-hailing services. "The aggregator shall be permitted to charge a fare 50 percent lower than the base fare and a maximum surge pricing of 1.5 times the base fare," said the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This will enable and promote asset utilization which has been the fundamental concept of transport aggregation and also substantiate the dynamic pricing principle which is pertinent in ensuring asset utilization in accordance with the market forces of demand and supply, the ministry said.

The driver of a vehicle integrated with the aggregator shall receive at least 80 percent of the fare applicable on each ride and the remaining charges for each ride shall be received by the aggregator. In states where the city taxi fare has not been determined by the state government, an amount of Rs 25/30 shall be the base fare for the purpose of fare regulation, the guidelines said.

Similar fare fixation shall be done by the state government of other vehicles integrated by aggregators with the relevant state, the ministry said..

