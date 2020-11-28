UP: Six killed in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Six people died in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday, according to police. The first incident took place around 3.15 am when an SUV collided with a privately-operated bus that was coming in on the wrong lane, leading to the death of two car occupants, police said. “The crash took place in the Jewar police station area, 32 km prior to the Zero Point. Both vehicles were on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway,” a police spokesperson said. The Mahindra Bolero bore a registration number of Bihar's Gaya district. The deceased have been identified as car driver Pappu Prasad (32) and Dhananjay Kumar (50), both from Gaya, the spokesperson said. Four people died in another incident that took place around 6.45 am when another SUV rammed into a state transport bus from the rear, according to the police. The fifth passenger of the car was hospitalised with severe injuries after the road crash that took place in the Beta 2 police station area.

"The incident took place around one-and-a-half kilometres prior to the Zero Point. The vehicle was on the Agra-Noida lane on the expressway. The Toyota Innova rammed into the roadways bus from behind after which four of its five occupants died on the spot," the police spokesperson said. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Chauhan, a native of Ghaziabad; Alok Kumar Gupta from Faridabad in Haryana; Manikandan Maikan, who belonged to Thane in Maharashtra; and Firoz from Agra, police said. "One passenger was left with severe injuries and has been hospitalised. He has been identified as Prince Pal, a resident of Faridabad," the official said.

The bodies in both cases have been sent for autopsy and further legal proceedings are being carried out, police said..