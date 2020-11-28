Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Six killed in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

The fifth passenger of the car was hospitalised with severe injuries after the road crash that took place in the Beta 2 police station area. "The incident took place around one-and-a-half kilometres prior to the Zero Point.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:44 IST
UP: Six killed in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Six people died in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday, according to police. The first incident took place around 3.15 am when an SUV collided with a privately-operated bus that was coming in on the wrong lane, leading to the death of two car occupants, police said. “The crash took place in the Jewar police station area, 32 km prior to the Zero Point. Both vehicles were on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway,” a police spokesperson said. The Mahindra Bolero bore a registration number of Bihar's Gaya district. The deceased have been identified as car driver Pappu Prasad (32) and Dhananjay Kumar (50), both from Gaya, the spokesperson said. Four people died in another incident that took place around 6.45 am when another SUV rammed into a state transport bus from the rear, according to the police. The fifth passenger of the car was hospitalised with severe injuries after the road crash that took place in the Beta 2 police station area.

"The incident took place around one-and-a-half kilometres prior to the Zero Point. The vehicle was on the Agra-Noida lane on the expressway. The Toyota Innova rammed into the roadways bus from behind after which four of its five occupants died on the spot," the police spokesperson said. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Chauhan, a native of Ghaziabad; Alok Kumar Gupta from Faridabad in Haryana; Manikandan Maikan, who belonged to Thane in Maharashtra; and Firoz from Agra, police said. "One passenger was left with severe injuries and has been hospitalised. He has been identified as Prince Pal, a resident of Faridabad," the official said.

The bodies in both cases have been sent for autopsy and further legal proceedings are being carried out, police said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5,965 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.A total of 3,937...

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs ...

Expert group preparing health system for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, administration: PSA

An expert group in partnership with the Union Health Ministry has been preparing the health system for distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine without compromising existing healthcare services, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vij...

"Divisive forces" trying to enter Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 28 PTI Seeking support for TRS in the Hyderabad civic polls, Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that some divisive forces were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020