Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can improve DHFL offer, forfeit deposit of those against recovery of public money: Adani

The Adani Group said rival bidders had formed a cartel and threat by some of them to pull out of the auction was a "coercive" means to harm the bidding process. The bid process provides for the administrator/CoC "forfeiting the earnest money of such a resolution applicant" who has "directly or indirectly engaged in coercive practice and/or restrictive practice".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 12:05 IST
Can improve DHFL offer, forfeit deposit of those against recovery of public money: Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani's roads-to-mining group has indicated that it can improve on its Rs 33,000 crore takeover offer for collapsed housing lender DHFL and has sought forfeiture of deposits of bidders seeking to vitiate auction by questioning maximum recovery of public money. In an email written to the administrator, who is running the DHFL auction under insolvency process, the Adani Group said it has followed due process scrupulously and its "intent has always been to provide an unconditional offer and potential value maximisation for all the stakeholders and at the same time ensuring an expeditious consummation of the process".

In the email, uploaded on DHFL data room and seen by PTI, the Adani Group said it was pained at some bidders resorting to media to sensationalise issues with an aim to prevent value maximisation for the lenders and depositors.  Four entities -- Adani Group, Piramal Group, US-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Management and SC Lowy -- submitted bids for DHFL in October but lenders, who are getting DHFL auctioned to recover unpaid loans, wanted suitors to revise their bids as original offers were low. The Adani Group, which had initially bid only for DHFL's wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) portfolio, in the revised offer submitted on November 17 bid for the entire book, offering a total of Rs 30,000 crore plus interest of Rs 3,000 crore, a source in lenders consortia said.

This was more than Rs 28,300 crore offered by Oaktree, the source said adding the US firm's conditional bid had outlined that it would hold back Rs 1,000 crore on insurance claims. Piramal quoted Rs 23,500 crore only for the retail portfolio of DHFL while Hong Kong-based SC Lowy bid Rs 2,350 crore for SRA.

Soon after, rival bidders cried foul over Adani's bid, saying the group had submitted the bid past the deadline and that it cannot expand on its original plan. All the three rival bidders sought disqualification of Adani, the source said.

In the November 22 email, the Adani Group said it had originally put in an expression of interest or EoI for both Option 1 and 2 (full book and part of the portfolio. It said its October bid was only for wholesale and SRA assets of DHFL as it was hopeful that it along with the Piramal Group would complete the deal (Piramal Group bid only for the retail assets).

But on the opening of bids on November 9, Adani saw bids put in by rivals did not reflect the value of the company and decided to bid for the entire book. Adani has cited 4.2.6 and clauses 7.3(a) read with Clause 3.15.22(b) of the bidding process document and said it "bid is as per the process" and "no resolution applicant has any right to object".

Also, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the Administrator are duty bound to take steps which result in value maximisation, it said. The Adani Group said rival bidders had formed a cartel and threat by some of them to pull out of the auction was a "coercive" means to harm the bidding process.

The bid process provides for the administrator/CoC "forfeiting the earnest money of such a resolution applicant" who has "directly or indirectly engaged in coercive practice and/or restrictive practice". "We reiterate our intent has always been to provide an unconditional offer and potential value maximisation for all the stakeholders and at the same time ensuring an expeditious consummation of the process," Adani wrote. "We also stand committed to further improve our offer when revised offers are invited." A person close to the situation said it was surprising that when Adani submitted a letter on November 12 stating they would be bidding for Option 1, then why would the Administrator in his email communication dated November 13 to the bidders invite bids only for the parts they had originally bid for? More so when the bid process provides clearly that a bidder can submit an offer at any tome. It appears they were not inclined to entertain the Adani offer even though it appeared to be the highest offer, the person said.  Adani has further mentioned some of the bidders have formed a cartel with the objective of restricting a full and fair competition in the resolution plan submission process.

As per Clause 7.7 of the bid process, the lenders and Administrator are within their rights to forfeit the earnest money deposit of such resolution applicants.  Adani's offer includes upfront cash of Rs 11,000 crore and another Rs 19,000 crore to be paid to the lenders with interest of Rs 3,000 crore. It has also reiterated that it's offer is unconditional with no hold back.

Surprisingly, the Adani email was not mentioned by the Administrator in the CoC meeting - but was later uploaded in the data room. A lending source said in the Binani Cement acquisition, a late bid by Ultratech was not only entertained by the lenders but it was even upheld by the Supreme Court.

Kapil Wadhawan erstwhile promoter of DHFL has filed an application in NCLT saying the offers of Piramal and Oaktree do not reflect the true value of the company and they are trying to get the company virtually for free with minimal investment by themselves.  In the email, the Adani Group said, its bid was submitted before 10 am on November 17 and was in accordance with the bid document. It went on to quote the relevant section of the bid document that gave liberty to the administrator to examine the bid received at any stage of the resolution plan submission process and rival bidders had no right to object to such submission.

In November last year, the Reserve Bank referred DHFL, the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings. As of July 2019, the company owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Editors Guild urges PCI to withdraw advisory on foreign content publication by Indian media

The Editors Guild of India has urged the Press Council of India to withdraw its ominous-sounding advisory cautioning against unregulated circulation of the foreign content, saying it has disturbing implications. In a statement, the guild sa...

ASICS to expand offline presence amid pandemic

Japanese sportswear brand ASICS is thinking differently in this pandemic and has decided to increase its offline presence in a big way while many other brands are pruning existing physical presence hit by severe COVID-19 induced disruptions...

42-yr-old man killed with sharp-edged weapon in Jammu; accused arrested

A 42-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon here and the accused arrested within hours, police said on Sunday. The victim, Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Ustaad Mohalla locality of Jammu, was assaulted over some issue by Gurpreet Si...

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Actor Simu Liu has completed the shooting on the fifth season of popular television sitcom Kims Convenience. The Chinese-Canadian actor plays Jung Kim on the award-winning CBC Television series, which was renewed for seasons five and six in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020